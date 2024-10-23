Masked Singer Shocker as Trailblazing Emmy Winner Stumps Panel Before Epic Reveal

Fox

It was "Barbie Night" on a very pink Masked Singer as Bluebell, Chess Piece, Goo, and Wasp battle it out -- who got cut short of next week's Group B Finals, and were any of the panel's guesses like Anne Hathaway and Frank Ocean correct? No. No, they were not.

Barbie took over The Masked Singer set and things could not have been more pink! To top that off, we got an incredible performance from Ken Jeong -- we know, right?! -- with "I'm Just Ken" to start the show, and a trailblazing multi-award winning star's epic reveal to close the hour.

In between, the panel was throwing out all kinds of guesses from Amy Adams and Anne Hathaway to Tyra Banks, CeeLo Green, and Frank Ocean as Bluebell, Chess Piece, Goo, and Wasp battled it out to make it to next week's double-elimination Group B finals.

There was still no Battle Royale round to save them, so each performer had to give it their all -- and they definitely did. One of them even had the entire panel and audience in tears, admitting that they were tearing up under their mask after that one. That's what you get for paying tribute to loved ones.

We learned about challenging childhoods, career collapses, and domineer families. But we also learned about true love, and in the end, we felt all the feels again as a true modern icon was unmasked. Who was it? Well, as Nick Cannon would say, "you know the drill!"

Let's jump right in with this week's mask. And don't worry, before we get to the shocking unmasking(s), we're going to make you power through the terrible (and occasionally good) guesses made by our illustrious panel of Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Rita Ora first. We do this because we love ... to torture you.

("I'm Just Ken," from 'Barbie') A very perky opening turned into an even more fun opening number with Ken Jeong very appropriately singing about feeling left out of the frivolity on the iconic Barbie song Ryan Gosling performed … well, everywhere! We were surprised at how nice Ken's voice is; the guy can carry a tune. If he wasn't hamming it up so much, this would have been a very sweet performance. But it wouldn't have been nearly as entertaining (like that last long-ish final note).

GROUP B: Barbie Night

Bluebell

("Dance the Night," Dua Lipa) Bluebell gave a solid performance, but it wasn't quite as dynamic as last week's. Her voice revealed a somewhat limited range, though she's got a unique and compelling vocal within her wheelhouse. Her stage presence remains impressive, with her clearly having a lot of fun bringing it for the crowd, but the vocals didn't rise all the way up to the same level.

Clues & Guesses: Her latest batch of clues talked about some of the struggles she's faced, when she shared how "everything" went wrong after she landed her big break. Things got so bad she was struggling to make ends meet. It wasn't until she pivoted to a different talent that doors opened and her career bloomed.

She talked about writing lists of what she wanted out of life, never questioning her belief that she could achieve whatever she dreamed. We saw her writing in her journal, a picture of a dragon, a "sun"-flower, and ripped polaroid in the clue package.

On stage, her toy clue was an astronaut, with Bluebell adding, "I've been ready to take you out of this world, ever since my arrival." Was that a hint of a British accent we heard in there.

When we first met her, Bluebell was getting very "touchy-feely" with Nick, which is often a clue in itself. Her Masked Ambassador is Kelly Osbourne (a.k.a. Season 2's Ladybug), who said that her friend Bluebell is all too familiar with "tabloid fodder." They've even made headlines together.

Kelly said that Bluebell had overnight success, while Bluebell looked at a TV script for "Episode 1204: Bluebell of the Ball," but with that fame came gossip. Bluebell said that as she blew up, her alleged relationships with rock stars, billionaires, and royals took over. And yet, she didn't find "true love" until recently.

Visual clues included Bluebell rocking out on blue guitar with a phoenix sticker on it and ripped blue jeans, which Kelly added "cargo pants" and "crop tops" to after Bluebell said, "I'm kind of having a moment." That was her reason for doing the show. Her on-stage clue was a pair of blinged out roller blades, with Bluebell explaining, "I try to roll with the situation, but I always rock it out."

Jenny took the astronaut clue to the movie Arrival and Amy Adams. She also tied the dragon to her film Enchanted. Nick was immediately grimacing when Ken threw out Interstellar star Anne Hathaway -- who he's been trying to manifest onto this show for years, with no luck -- only to turn around and tell his "son" that the guess was "actually" not bad.

Robin recalled the tabloid, breakup drama from the previous clue package and combined that with financial troubles to find his guess, Lindsay Lohan. Even Bluebell gave him a "maybe" on that one, which means it's almost surely not the right answer.

The internet has had a lot of guesses for Bluebell, too, with no strong consensus dominating their takes. There were names tossed around like America Ferrera, Paris Hilton, Stevie Nicks, Reba McEntire and Rooney Mara, and Cyndi Lauper.

But the one with the most traction might just be Natalie Imbruglia, with the torn Polaroid referencing her breakout single, "Torn." She also reportedly dated Richard Branson and Prince Harry, while she and Kelly Osbourne definitely made headlines together. She launched her career as an actress on soap Neighbours, but when that didn't work out, she pivoted to singing.

Goo

("Miss Independent," Ne-Yo) Goo created his own vibe on this R&B track, putting so much passion and verve on it. It was more of an homage to the original than a note-for-note remake, which showcased a lot of artistry. His voice is so rich and full, he sounds like he's already been through a sound booth and is coming to us from an album. He can't move much in the costume, but with those pipes, he can get away with it.

Clues & Guesses: Goo headed to a theme park, where we learned about his fiancee and how she helped pull him out of being "frustrated and grumpy" in a happy place by asking him to dance. Visual clues in the story included a church robe with a cross on it, a golden ticket, and a bowl of fried ice cream … maybe an empanada?

His toy clue looked like the whole damned Malibu Barbie Dream House. "This right here is a dream house," Goo explained, "which is pretty fitting for Robin, because I know he's a fan."

The first thing we noticed was how enormous Goo is, with his shoulders appearing to be at the very least even with Nick Cannon's 6'0" frame. That fits with his Masked Ambassador, Keenan Allen (a.k.a. Season 9's gargantuan Gargoyle) talked about how, like his journey, this will show a softer side of Goo.

The mask himself then dropped a football hint right away while showing a fishing tackle box and talking about how he wanted to "tackle everything" that came his way while growing up. He was also sensitive when he was younger about tough days at school that left him in tears, but found inspiration when his brother started playing guitar.

We saw a train pulling a car filled with disco balls, as well as a French horn while he talked about becoming a "music nerd" involved with an a cappella group and music lab, even winning awards for his efforts. On stage, we got to see music cleats, with Goo adding, "For me, you may want to focus on the sole of the shoes."

Robin considered his connection to Goo, as he lives in Malibu, as possible neighbors. He threw out names like Robert Downey Jr. and Gerard Butler, but didn't really have a clue. Ken lost everybody, bringing out the boobirds with an Al Green guess. "You can't guess Al Green just because he's green," quipped Robin.

When Rita joked that he might as well guess CeeLo Green, everyone agreed, that would actually be a better guess than Al Green. Rita tied the gospel hint to Kirk Franklin, but Robin noted he's not quite that tall. Jenny, meanwhile, tied the previous "Soul Train" clue to the golden ticket to land on Johnny Gill. This one, Robin got on board with … at least, he's "pretty sure."

Social media is not at all sure who Goo is, but they are sure that they absolutely love his pipes. Some of their guesses to this point have included Terry Crews, Michael Strahan, and even some football names like Gerald Sensabaugh and Kobie Turner.

In fact, that latter name is the early favorite, with his high school history indeed including stints in a cappella groups. The train clue could tie to his high school nickname, "The Conductor," and perhaps the most compelling clue is the fact that he's engaged to Alissa Villanueva

Chess Piece

("I'm Every Woman," Chaka Khan) Chess Piece still sounded as if she was being held back by not just belting in her full, regular voice. Instead, it sounds like a bit of a forced falsetto tone, which she also doesn't sound super confident while singing in. The performance aspect of this was a lot of fun with some great energy and she did find her way by the end, but this was by no means a stellar vocal.

Clues & Guesses: Chess Piece came out for "Barbie Night" and revealed that she was not only teased a lot growing up, but she was a Barbie lover who wasn't allowed to play with the popular dolls. Years later, though, she had one modeled after her and rekindled her love as an adult.

Additional visual clues included a painting of an Egyptian woman, a butterfly, and an on-stage Barbie Vanity. "I actually have this toy at home, but it's a life-sized version," Chess Piece explained.

The Masked Ambassador for Chess Piece is none other than "comedian and international pop sensation" Nikki Glaser (a.k.a. Season 8's Snowstorm). Nikki calls Chess Piece the "most fashion-forward friend," who said she "loves a fashion moment," but never thought she'd be on the show.

Chess Piece went on to say she'd felt like a pawn "with no protection" at times, while pounding on a small combination safe. She said she was doubted her whole life, had to make bold moves across the board to "secure my crown, and that leading role that changed my game."

During this statement, Chess Piece went behind a red rope to stand alongside shots of Goldfish (Vanessa Hudgens), Sun (Leann Rimes), Night Angel (Kandi Burruss), and Queen of Hearts (Jewel). There was also a red carpet and a cutout of a pair of red lips … so red is definitely the vibe.

On the stage, the nearly-as-tall-as-Nick Chess Piece said, "Since I was a kid, people have been telling me that I can't sing, that I'm tone deaf, that I should stop, but I love singing, so I keep doing it." The shoe clue was a pair of green tennis shoes with Chess Piece adding, "In the first round of the match, it's love serving love."

Rita had a "ding-ding-ding" in her brain that brought her again to an America's Next Top Model contestant, but she's ditching her Ashley Graham guess for Tyra Banks (there was a bank clue last week), who starred in a movie called Life-Sized. Robin, though, gets dancer vibes, guessing Misty Copeland, who does have a Barbie -- which he did not know about. Ken's guess was fellow Barbie inspiration Issa Rae, who also won a Butterfly Award.

A lot of the guesses online were picking up on some drag vibes, with Drag Race star Jinkx Monsoon emerging as a strong possibility, who had a "leading" role when she won Season 5. Plus, Nikki Glaser was a guest judge on the seventh All Stars season, with Jinkx also won.

But the most popular and compelling guess heading for us to come from the interwebs is 5'11" Laverne Cox, with the red lips tying to her role as Dr. Frank-N-Further in the 2016 remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. She has become a fashion icon on all the red carpets, while the orange ties to her breakout role in Orange Is the New Black, which broke ground and made her a star.

The transgender actress' clues about not being allowed to play with Barbie growing up fits with typical gender expectations and parental restrictions, while Laverne has indeed now had a tribute Barbie modeled after her in 2022. But we have no idea her connection to Nikki Glaser so … maybe not?

Wasp

("Skyscraper," Demi Lovato) Wasp jumped into his falsetto, as well, but did so with total command and confidence. He also gave us beautiful full-throated sections, showcasing incredible range, showmanship and vocal control. This was a gorgeous and heartfelt performance, with emotion pouring through a ridiculous wasp costume -- a testament to his artistry and talent, for which he was rewarded with the longest applause of the season.

Clues & Guesses: For his second week, Wasp pulled back the curtain on his crowded upbringing, growing up with more than a dozen family members living under the same roof, with Wasp describing them all as "hustlers." The only thing missing was his dad.

He said that when he finally stepped out and made it, though, he returned home to love and support from his whole family, including his father. His dad even expressed how proud of him he was. Clues in the package included a folding ladder, a theater marquee with his name, and a red crab.

His on-stage toy was a Barbie stage with two dolls standing on it, each with one arm raised, one on a bit of a pedestal. "Every minute I'm out there, I take my live performances to new heights," Wasp explained.

The Wasp's Masked Ambassador is Ne-Yo (a.k.a. Season 10 winner Cow), who said, "I think it's about time for my boy the Wasp to enter this game. I've known him since he was fresh on the scene and he gained huge success by taking my words of wisdom. I think he's got what it takes to snag the Golden Mask trophy, just like I did in Season 10."

Wasp then opened up about growing up in a tough neighborhood, saying there's no reason he would have made it out. "But I learned to dig deep and fight," he said, sporting a pair of boxing gloves. He then said that his career blew up to the "biggest screens and stages in the world." Ne-Yo said he had the ladies swarming.

Other visual clues included a shot of Mars and a lightbulb over Ne-Yo's head while talking about his words of wisdom. For Sports Night, the singers brought an athletic shoe from home to represent their life. Wasp's honeycomb themed basketball shoes left him saying, "Fresh kicks help me stay on my game."

Robin wondered if the "heights" clue was a reference to the musical In the Heights, while Rita considered songs "Skywalker" and "Waves" (crabs live in the ocean) to find Miguel. Jenny, though, went more literal to Frank Ocean. Ken, meanwhile, considered the marquee for Hamilton star Daveed Diggs.

Perhaps the most popular answer, that's certainly growing on us, is Mario. He was raised by his grandmother in west Baltimore while his single mother struggled with heroin addiction, and he's previously talked about having 18 family members living in his house.

Ne-Yo wrote "Let Me Love You" for him, cementing that connection. He also starred in the TV adaptation of theatrical production Rent, giving us our marquee -- and the ladder, too, while we're at it, for its unique staging. As for the internet, they're claiming they've known it was Wasp from the first note last week!

UNMASKING 6

When it comes to this one night of performances, the gentlemen definitely dominated. Both Goo and Wasp really brought a lot of heart and power to their performances. We were a little more mixed when it came to Bluebell and Chess Piece. Based on the previous two weeks, though, we'd have to give it to Bluebell as she was far more consistent vocally.

In the end, the studio audience and panel got this one right. While we're sad to see Chess Piece go, we have to agree that of the remaining singers in this group, she just wasn't up to their level globally. She's fabulous and a great performer, but the voice just wasn't there.

Robin Thicke: Misty Copeland

Misty Copeland Jenny McCarthy: Serena Williams

Serena Williams Ken Jeong: Issa Rae

Issa Rae Rita Ora: Tyra Banks

"That ain't no Serena Williams!" Robin interrupted Jenny the moment the name came out of her mouth, and he's right to emphasize how wrong she was. Unfortunately, Robin was just as wrong with his guess. In fact, no one on the panel had this one right, as it was indeed Laverne Cox hidden under that mask.

The panel was absolutely flabbergasted -- and even Nick was off with his own unspoken guess, as he told her she "surprised us all." Laverne has been a trailblazer for transgender performers at every step of her career, and this marks just another one for the "role model" and "pioneer," and for The Masked Singer.