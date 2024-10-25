Court TV's David Scott Grills Convicted Murderer Yaser Said Over 'Honor Killings' of Daughters (Exclusive)

Court TV/Facebook

On Court TV's Interview With a Killer, Scott confronts Said over his version of events the night his teen daughters were killed -- getting the convicted murderer all fired up by saying his story "defies logic and common sense."

Yaser Abdel Said is serving life in prison for murdering his two teen daughters ... and is the latest subject of Court TV's record-breaking new TV series, Interview With a Killer.

On the show, award-winning investigative reporter David Scott sits down with some of the most notorious murderers in the U.S., some of whom have never spoken with the media about their convictions.

This Sunday's new hour revolves around Said, who was convicted in 2022 of fatally shooting 18-year-old Amina Said and 17-year-old Sarah Said, after 12 years on the run from authorities. The two were found dead in Said's taxi cab, with Sarah calling 911 in her dying moments and identifying her father as the person who shot her.

Their deaths came a week after the two sisters and their mother fled their home in Lewisville, Texas to Oklahoma, to allegedly escape Said. The killings were dubbed "honor killings" in the media, as Said was accused of murdering the girls for bringing dishonor to their family by dating men of non-Muslim faith.

He has always maintained his innocence, claiming conspiracy theories throughout the trial; his own wife, however, never believed him, testified against him during his trial, and, after his verdict was read, told her ex "You deserve to die."

Speaking with Scott for the first time since his conviction in a clip exclusive to TooFab, Said is asked about the motive behind their killings, leading to a heated back and forth between the pair.

"Amina, just before she was murdered, she told a teacher about the tension in the household and she was terrified of you," Scott said, reading an email Said's daughter allegedly said to a teacher days before her murder. "She said, 'We are running away before the break ends. I know he will search for us until he finds us and he will, without any drama or doubt, kill us.' She's talking about you."

Said, however, responded by saying, "I don't think this is true. No, I didn't believe that." When Scott pushed back, saying, 'It's an email she wrote to a teacher," Said added, "I don't know how this email is made and I don't know if it's real or not."

When directly asked whether he believes the email "could be a fake," Said replied, "I think so, yes."

Scott then brought up another possible motive for the murders.

"Not because of their disgraceful behavior, but to cover up your own disgraceful behavior. Amina was talking about your sexual abuse of her again," he said, bringing up Amina's claims her father assaulted her. "And she told the teacher that when we were younger, he used to do things, and he started hinting at them again. Did you kill your daughters to shut them up from making these accusations?"

That question appeared to tick off the convicted killer, who reacted by exclaiming, "Oh, this is bulls--t. This is not truth. This is just accusation. Why in a serious case like this, why would you bring accusations. She said, he said."

When told those were his daughter's words, Said added, "I didn't believe this paper ... I don't know."

Then, Scott really went in, criticizing Said's entire defense.

"You still say this is a political conspiracy, even with all this evidence. Let me ask you this, Mr. Said, because your story defies logic and common sense, and, frankly, all belief," he told him. "I'm not even sure you believe it, but your family certainly doesn't seem to believe it, the jury didn't believe it."

"It's impossible to imagine that these crimes are the result of an elaborate conspiracy when, in fact, your daughters had been threatened, they say, by you, and they were found dead in your taxi cab, last seen with you. Does that make sense to you?" he then asked.

Said replied by saying the FBI "didn't do their job," before accusing police of trying to "hide something" with their investigation. He also criticized the media for not being "honest in this case."

The clip ends with Scott wondering why, if he was innocent, he stayed hidden for 12 years and never turned himself in.