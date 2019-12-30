Movies By TooFab Staff |
Star Wars Screenwriter Explains Kelly Marie Tran's Reduced Role in Rise of Skywalker
View Photos
Getty
Franchise Stars Show Up for Hollywood Premiere of The Rise of Skywalker

The first major Asian "Star Wars" character was seen for 76 seconds in the latest installment.

A screenwriter for the latest "Star Wars" film is responding to criticism over the fact that Kelly Marie Tran's character, Rose Tico, appears in "The Rise of Skywalker" for a total of 76 seconds.

Chris Terrio, who co-wrote the movie with director J.J. Abrams, told Awards Daily that Tico's role was originally supposed to be more significant; however, many of her scenes were shot with General Leia Organa, whose performance was created using Carrie Fisher's deleted scenes from "The Force Awakens," and the post-production team ran into issues making the footage appear believable.

Billie Lourd Shares Moving Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher on 3-Year Anniversary of Her Death

View Story

"One of the reasons that Rose has a few less scenes than we would like her to have has to do with the difficulty of using Carrie Fisher's footage in the way we wanted to," Terrio explained. "We wanted Rose to be the anchor at the rebel base who was with Leia. We thought we couldn't leave Leia at the base without any of the principals who we love, so Leia and Rose were working together ... As the process evolved, a few scenes we'd written with Rose and Leia turned out to not meet the standard of photorealism that we'd hoped for. Those scenes, unfortunately, fell out of the film."

He added: "The last thing we were doing was deliberately trying to sideline Rose. We adore the character, and we adore Kelly -- so much so that we anchored her with our favorite person in this galaxy, General Leia."

Billie Lourd Shares Heartfelt Holiday Message to Anyone Who's Lost Someone They Loved

View Story

The Resistance engineer was introduced to the franchise in Rian Johnson's "The Last Jedi," where she had a major role in the film. In fact, it was celebrated as the first major "Star Wars" role for an Asian actress.

As such, Tran's fans have been protesting "The Rise of Skywalker" using the hashtag campaign #RoseTicoDeservedBetter, which was started by "Crazy Rich Asians" director Jon M. Chu, who's offered to direct a "Star Wars" series about Tico if Disney+ were to get on board.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery Getty Franchise Stars Align for Hollywood Premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

#StarWars#KellyMarieTran#JJAbrams
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Movies

Everything You Can Expect from Marvel in 2020

Everything You Can Expect from Marvel in 2020
Star Wars Writer on Kelly Marie Tran's Role in Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars Writer on Kelly Marie Tran's Role in Rise of Skywalker
Eric Roberts Declares Which Batman Was Best "By Far"
exclusive video

Eric Roberts Declares Which Batman Was Best "By Far"
Why Scott Evans Found It 'Refreshing' to Star In Gay Slasher 'Midnight Kiss'
Exclusive Interview

Why Scott Evans Found It 'Refreshing' to Star In Gay Slasher 'Midnight Kiss'
Holiday Movie Kids: See What They Look Like Now
View Photo Gallery

Holiday Movie Kids: See What They Look Like Now
'Christmas Vacation' Cast's 2019 Reunion -- See Them Now!
View Photo Gallery

'Christmas Vacation' Cast's 2019 Reunion -- See Them Now!