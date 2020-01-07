Movies By TooFab Staff |
Timothee Chalamet In Talks to Play Young Bob Dylan in Biopic
The Timmys, they are a-Chalamangin'.

It looks like Timothee Chalamet could be the latest actor to play Bob Dylan.

According to Deadline Monday, the 24-year-old Oscar nominee is reportedly in talks to star as a young Dylan in an upcoming biopic from Fox Searchlight.

The film, which will be directed by James Mangold ("Ford v. Ferarri," "Walk the Line"), will follow Dylan's transition from the acoustic to electric guitar and his rise to becoming a folk music icon.

Although the biopic has yet to receive an official title, it has been referred to as "Going Electric." Per Deadline, the movie includes rights to Elijah Wald's book, "Dylan Goes Electric."

The film will be produced by Dylan's longtime manager Jeff Rosen, Veritas Entertainment Group's Bob Bookman, Alan Gasmer and Peter Jaysen, Automatik's Fred Berger, The Picture Company's Alex Heineman and Mangold. Dylan will be executive producing the project, along with Brian Kavanaugh-Jones and Andrew Rona. Deadline adds that the rights to Dylan's music are a part of the deal.

It's unclear whether Chalamet will sing in the biopic, but Deadline says the young star is taking guitar lessons.

It seems that 2020 might be a busy year for Chalamet, who shot on to the scene with 2017's "Call Me By Your Name," which earned him a Best Actor Oscar nomination. The actor most recently starred in Greta Gerwig's critically-acclaimed adaptation of "Little Women" and will next be seen in Denis Villeneuve's "Dune," which is set to premiere December 18. Chalamet also has the Wes Anderson-directed film "The French Dispatch" coming out this year, but a release date has yet to be confirmed.

