Amanda Knox Slips Into 'Old Prison Uniform' as She Prepares for Her Wedding
Knox and Christopher Robinson got engaged back in November.

Amanda Knox is counting down the days until her wedding ... and wearing some of her old prison clothes while she prepares.

"40 days left until the wedding and 267 tasks left on the wedding To Do list," she shared on Sunday. "I've locked myself in the craftroom and I'm wearing my old prison uniform. Literally the very same sweatshirt and sweatpants I lived in in Casa Circondariale Capanne, Perugia."

Knox memorably served four years behind bars after being convicted of murdering roommate Meredith Kercher while studying in Perugia, Italy in 2007. She was released after her conviction was overturned in 2015.

Since her release, Knox has written a book, hosted a Facebook Watch series, launched a podcast -- "The Truth About Crime" -- and has done a number of speaking events, including one in Italy in 2019.

Knox's boyfriend Christopher Robinson popped the question back in November in spectacular fashion. In a video showing the proposal, Robinson set it up so a "meteorite" crash landed in their backyard, which they both investigated before he got down on one knee and asked for her hand in marriage.

The two currently live in Seattle.

