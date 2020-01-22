Scheana Shay is not letting her "Vanderpump Rules" co-stars' accusation that she's "boy crazy" stop her from finding Mr. Right.

Stopping by "Watch What Happens Live" Monday night, the 34-year-old reality star gave Andy Cohen an update on her relationship with ex-husband Michael Shay and gushed over her new man, who was actually sitting in the audience.

Scheana told an inquiring caller that most of her gigantic wedding portraits that once adorned her walls had been shipped off to fans and that the ones of just her were in storage. However, there seems to be no bad blood between the former couple, as Scheana said she and Shay are "still in touch."

When Andy asked if he was "happy and in a good place," she cautiously said yes. "I think he's still kind of finding himself, but he's happy and he's doing well," she replied. The two famously divorced in 2017 after 3 years of marriage. At the time, Mike was battling an addiction to painkillers, according to Scheana.

"Instead of paying bills some months, he would just buy pills," an emotional Scheana was seen telling her co-stars during a 2015 episode. "I didn't know I married an addict. I didn't know he had all these problems. I would've helped him years ago."

But the "Pump Rules" OG didn't spend too much time talking about the past. After all, her boyfriend was in the room! Cameras panned over to a burly, long-haired lad who Andy described as a "big, Australian rugby player." His name is Brock Davies, and he's reportedly 6'1, 250 lbs. Scheana confirmed they had been dating for four months.

When Andy asked if she had bought him an Apple Watch, like she did Max Boyen, she said no; however, she did get Brock some AirPods.

Someone later tweeted in, "Why is Scheana so quick to treat Dayna [Kathan] the same way she was treated by Stassi [Schroeder] when she was first hired, knowing how much she hated it herself?" Scheana's response was to shift the blame.

"You know, in all honesty, Peter [Madrigal] was the one who was directing me on the side work for her, so I was just doing what my manager said," she explained, prompting Andy to follow up with: "He told you to be a bitch?"

"He said, 'Make her polish all the glasses and then dust the shelves,'" Scheana replied. "And I was like, 'Alright! Done.' I had fun with it, but I did feel bad. You will see an apology later in the season."

Someone else asked the reality star if she was still in touch with her "ex, Robby Hayes."

"He's definitely not an ex; he's someone I made out with a few times," she clarified. "Yeah, we're still friends, neighbors. He spent several months in Siesta Key, as you're seeing on MTV right now. But still friends."

When Andy mentioned that the "Bachelorette" alum had recently been on "WWHL" to bartend, Scheana said she saw the episode and noticed that Andy had asked him about her.

"Of course I did!" the Bravo boss defended. "Why wouldn't I? It was the top of my list of things to ask him! I mean, with all due, it was a short list." Scheana died laughing.

See what Robby told TooFab about his makeout sessions with the "Pump Rules" star in the video below.

"Vanderpump Rules" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

