Every season, Housewives from all franchises are faced with the daunting task of coming up with a new tagline, but Lisa Rinna can rest easy knowing her job has been done for her.

Bravo fan and internet comedian Katharine McPhee took to Twitter to respond to the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star's request for "tagline suggestions for Season 10."

"In Beverly Hills, the only shit I tolerate is in my Depends," wrote the "American Idol" alum and wife of David Foster, who was previously married to Yolanda Hadid when she appeared on the show for a number of years.

Of course, McPhee's tagline suggestion was in reference to Rinna's iconic commercial for the adult diapers.

Back in 2012, Rinna agreed to be the brand's celebrity spokesperson and appeared in the commercial below. The minute-and-15-second spot plays like a red carpet interview, showing Lisa wearing the brand's Silhouette for Women underneath a black, skin-tight dress. Husband Harry Hamlin even appeared in the ad to perform a "touch test."

Scrutiny over the commercial followed the former soap star for years, but she never had any regrets about the job.

"I'll do anything to make a buck. I don't say no very much; I say yes," she said during her inaugural season of "RHOBH." "That Depends job saved our bacon. I got paid more money to do that than I got paid to do anything ever in my life. And I was just winking all the way to the bank." Though she's never confirmed the figure, it's been reported she made $2 million for the gig.

The topic reared its head during the Season 5 reunion, when Kim Richards insinuated Rinna had made questionable career choices.

But Lisa defended her decision, explaining that a portion of her paycheck (reportedly $250,000) went to the charity, Dress For Success.

"Dress For Success empowers disadvantaged women to reach their professional potential by providing them with both the attire and tools they need for success in the workplace and in life," she wrote in a Bravo blog post at the time. "I mean, how could I say no to the opportunity to provide some much needed funds to such an amazing and woman-centric charity?!"

"And c'mon ladies, don't tell me you can't relate," she added. "We've all peed a little at some point in our lives after sneezing, am I right?"

Bravo is currently filming Season 10 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

