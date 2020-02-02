Television By TooFab Staff |
Watch Demi Lovato's National Anthem Performance at the Super Bowl as Hollywood Reactions Pour In
The singer followed up her big Grammy moment with another show-stopping performance.

After a powerful return to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards just a week prior, Demi Lovato kept her rise going with a performance of the National Anthem at the Super Bowl on Sunday in Miami.

Long story short, she crushed it:

This was a dream come true for Lovato, who tweeted back in 2010, "One day, I'm gonna sing the national anthem at a super bowl. Onnnee dayyy…." Today was that day.

Here's what celebrities are saying about the performance on social media:

A thrilling performance from @ddlovato

And here's how some of her biggest fans have been celebrating her appearance as well:

2020 has been a big year for the 27-year-old pop star, who nearly lost her life two summers ago following an overdose in 2018. Her Grammy performance was of a song titled "Anyone" and was recorded just days before her OD. "How did nobody listen to this song and think, 'Lets help this girl?'" she said in a recent interview with New Music Daily on Apple Music's "Beats 1,", adding she was "in a state of mind where I felt like I was okay, but clearly I wasn't." She said she wished she could "go back in time and help that version of myself." "I feel like I was in denial, but then a part of me definitely knew what I was singing for," she explained. "I was singing this song, and I didn't even realize that the lyrics were so heavy and emotional until after the fact. And that's what kind of brings us to this moment." "I remember being in the hospital and listening to this song," she went on. "It was about a week after I had been in the hospital, and I was finally awake, and I just remember hearing back the songs I had just recorded and thinking, 'If there's ever a moment where I get to come back from this, I want to sing this song.'" The performance won huge acclaim as well, with many stars sending their praise Demi's way on social media. Check out some of the reactions to that one below:

