A Brazilian man has confessed to slitting his wife's throat during sex because she was pregnant.

Marcelo Araújo, 21, admitted to police that he killed 22-year-old Francine dos Santos on December 22 after finding out she was expecting their third child.

The couple already shared a four-year-old daughter and a two-year-old son.

After relatives were unable to contact her, they broke down the door to their home in Várzea Paulista, São Paulo, and found her dead and the apartment covered in blood, according to Brazilian news outlet Globo.

Araújo had also suffered knife wounds to his neck and wrists, following a failed suicide attempt, police believe.

When questioned by detectives, Araújo changed his story several times, before finally admitting he slashed the make-up artist's throat with a blade during intercourse, when they started arguing about the pregnancy.

Investigators believe a post made on Francine's Facebook page on December 23, bemoaning the fact Francine's family did not support the marriage, was actually written by her husband the day after he killed her.

"I can't take any more pressure that our families hold against our union," he allegedly wrote, pretending to be his wife.

The post claimed the two were "best friends", but that "it's not the same if the family doesn't accept because we wanted us all to be close."

"We pretend we don't suffer but we do," the post continued, concluding: 'Our marriage will be eternal - Christmas is not the same without us all together."

