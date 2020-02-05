Kim Kardashian has revealed her daughter Chicago recently took a tumble that sent her to the hospital.

While appearing on "GMA" Wednesday morning, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star -- who shares kids North, 6, Saint, 4, Chi, 2, and Psalm, 8 months, with husband Kanye West -- broke down her very tight morning schedule as a busy mom of four and recalled a recent incident where Chicago fell off her high chair.

"The whole day is chaotic, but I micromanage," Kim said of her daily schedule. "So I get up at like 5:40, in the gym by 6, done, you know, [by] 7, they wake up, I get them up at 7:05, breakfast at 7:30, out the door by 7:55. Like it's super micromanaged."

"GMA's" Lara Spencer then asked, "What happens when life happens? Stuff will go wrong."

"Yes, I mean the other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair cut her whole face, stitches, we had to like figure it all out," Kim recalled. "So, stuff happens, you just gotta go with it." Fortunately, Kim reassured that Chicago is "okay," but she has a "big scar on her forehead."

Also while on the show, the KKW founder spoke about how she fits in the time for law internship. "So that's in my afternoons," Kim said. "I go to the office ... and then I do my extra reading and stuff at home at about 9 p.m. From 9 to 11."

"I mean it's so hard," she added. "I just finished year one. I'm about to take the baby bar in a few months, which is a necessity in order to continue on for the next three years in California, so it feels good having finished year one. It's very hard."

Kim also reflected on how she is better suited to studying at this point in her life than she was back in college.

"If I had gone to school when you know years ago when I should have, it would not have meant as much to me and I would not have been as into it as I am ... it all makes sense to me now. I love it."

