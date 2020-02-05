Television By TooFab Staff |
Why Sofia Richie Won't Be Appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Anymore
View Photos
Getty
The Kardashian-Jenner Fam Enjoys a Night Out in Malibu

After making a brief appearance during an awkward vacation with boyfriend Scott Disick last season, Sofia is apparently done with reality television.

Fans of Sofia Richie shouldn't get too excited after her brief appearance on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" this past fall, because it looks like that might be a one and done.

Unlike Kanye West, who has become a more frequent on-camera presence on the long-running reality staple through his marriage with Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick's girlfriend is planning to intentionally step away from appearing on the show. Scott will likely continue in his presence as the father of Kourtney's children.

Kourtney Kardashian Calls Out Scott Disick's 'Negative' Attitude During Family Vacation with Sofia Richie

View Story

It was during an appearance at the grand opening of the Marcell Von Berlin store in Los Angeles Tuesday that Sofia dropped the bombshell to ET, and she has a very clear and specific reason why reality TV simply cannot be a part of her resume right now.

"Well, because I want to get into acting," she said. "I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear. I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon."

At the same time, it's not exactly clear why Sofia feels that she can't get into acting and appear on "KUWTK" at the same time. It hasn't hurt Kendall's career as a model and burgeoning actress just yet. In fact, the models both appeared in "Ocean's 8." And Kanye West continues to be, well, Kanye West.

Kim Kardashian Reveals North West's Incredibly Strict Diet

View Story

It's possible, though, that it might just be a time commitment thing. If she really wants to focus on her acting career, carving out time to film for "KUWTK" might eat into time for auditions and availability for projects.

The good news is that her time on the E! reality series might actually help with her burgeoning career. "The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it," Sofia said.

That basically means that her appearance on "KUWTK" were good training because she was also playing someone very similar to her (we hope!) and got some time to grow more comfortable being in front of a camera.

The daughter of Lionel Richie, and sister to reality star and actress Nicole Richie, Sofia is certainly familiar with the spotlight of being in a famous family. But she's determined to forge her own path to success.

North West Crashes Kim & Kanye's Architectural Digest Interview as They Reveal One Room That Isn't White

View Story

"I'm very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've kind of navigated into my lane and it's been great for me," said the model. Aside from her burgeoning modeling career, Sofia has expanded into fashion design, developing a line of swimwear over the summer and a full line in coordination with a UK retailer.

She's yet to really kick off her acting career, but the 21-year-old clearly knows what she wants. It helps that she comes in with a fanbase and some name recognition. But mostly, it's great that she's following her passion.

"Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it," she told ET. In other words, stay tuned to see what's next for Sofia Richie... just not to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Happy Birthday, Sofia! Instagram Sofia Richie Celebrates Her 21st Birthday In Italy

#SofiaRichie#ScottDisick#KeepingUpWithTheKardashians
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Why Sofia Richie Isn't Returning to KUWTK

Why Sofia Richie Isn't Returning to KUWTK
Disney Says Future of 'Star Wars' Is on Television, Confirms Film Hiatus,…

Disney Says Future of 'Star Wars' Is on Television, Confirms Film Hiatus,…
Showtime Reveals the Fate of Ray Donovan
View Renewed/Cancelled Photo Gallery

Showtime Reveals the Fate of Ray Donovan
Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Pregnant with Baby No. 4

Teen Mom 2's Kailyn Lowry Pregnant with Baby No. 4
Justin Timberlake Joins Jessica Biel at The Sinner Season 3 Premiere
View Photos

Justin Timberlake Joins Jessica Biel at The Sinner Season 3 Premiere
6 Suspicious Manifest Questions as Jared Makes a Sinister Move and Ben Tries to…

6 Suspicious Manifest Questions as Jared Makes a Sinister Move and Ben Tries to…