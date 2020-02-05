Why Sofia Richie Won't Be Appearing on Keeping Up with the Kardashians Anymore

Fans of Sofia Richie shouldn't get too excited after her brief appearance on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" this past fall, because it looks like that might be a one and done.

Unlike Kanye West, who has become a more frequent on-camera presence on the long-running reality staple through his marriage with Kim Kardashian, Scott Disick's girlfriend is planning to intentionally step away from appearing on the show. Scott will likely continue in his presence as the father of Kourtney's children.

It was during an appearance at the grand opening of the Marcell Von Berlin store in Los Angeles Tuesday that Sofia dropped the bombshell to ET, and she has a very clear and specific reason why reality TV simply cannot be a part of her resume right now.

"Well, because I want to get into acting," she said. "I feel like, for a while, I kind of held back on things because I was afraid of failure, but 2020 is [the year of] no fear. I'm gonna be doing acting stuff really soon."

At the same time, it's not exactly clear why Sofia feels that she can't get into acting and appear on "KUWTK" at the same time. It hasn't hurt Kendall's career as a model and burgeoning actress just yet. In fact, the models both appeared in "Ocean's 8." And Kanye West continues to be, well, Kanye West.

It's possible, though, that it might just be a time commitment thing. If she really wants to focus on her acting career, carving out time to film for "KUWTK" might eat into time for auditions and availability for projects.

The good news is that her time on the E! reality series might actually help with her burgeoning career. "The roles I'm reading for right now are kind of similar to me, so they're easy for me to play, and I really, really enjoy it," Sofia said.

That basically means that her appearance on "KUWTK" were good training because she was also playing someone very similar to her (we hope!) and got some time to grow more comfortable being in front of a camera.

The daughter of Lionel Richie, and sister to reality star and actress Nicole Richie, Sofia is certainly familiar with the spotlight of being in a famous family. But she's determined to forge her own path to success.

"I'm very different from both my sister and my dad, so I feel like I've kind of navigated into my lane and it's been great for me," said the model. Aside from her burgeoning modeling career, Sofia has expanded into fashion design, developing a line of swimwear over the summer and a full line in coordination with a UK retailer.

She's yet to really kick off her acting career, but the 21-year-old clearly knows what she wants. It helps that she comes in with a fanbase and some name recognition. But mostly, it's great that she's following her passion.

"Great things are happening and I'm really excited about it," she told ET. In other words, stay tuned to see what's next for Sofia Richie... just not to "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

