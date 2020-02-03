Kim Kardashian and Kanye West opened up the doors of their all-white and beige home for the pages of Architectural Digest, sharing the inspiration behind their unique abode and interviewing each other in the process.

Saying their home was initially a "McMansion," West, Kardashian and Belgian designer Axel Vervoordt slowly but surely transformed the space into something the rapper compares to a "futuristic Belgian monastery."

"When I saw the kind of work he was doing, I thought, This man could design Batman's house. I had to work with him," Kanye said of Vervoordt. "It was a coup to get Axel to come to Calabasas to redo a McMansion, which is essentially what the house was."

"The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette," added Kim. "I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness. Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, 'This is not normal. We need drawers!' I was the voice of functionality."

While a peek at the photos in the magazine show a whole lotta white, one room stands out from the rest: North West's bright bedroom, which features a giant butterfly headboard and all-pink everything.

The couple's precocious 6-year-old daughter also crashed the party when Kim and Kanye sat down to interview each other on camera for the publication's Design Quiz video. Bouncing back and forth between her parents, she eventually pulled up a stool and sat in the middle as she explained her favorite things to do in the house.

"I like to do gymnastics and cartwheels, dance competition, playing the piano, do my violin and I like to find animals and huuuuuuuuuge crystals," she said, before Kim tricked her into leaving the room.

During the Q&A, West said his "most prized possession in the house" was Kim, before revealing Dave Chappelle was his favorite house guest. He made his wife go "Awww" again when asked what habits he changed after they moved in together. His answer: "I stopped being lonely."

Kim also revealed she's "never" used their pool, which is basically giant jacuzzi. "Everyone wanted a jacuzzi weird off to the side," she said of the design decision, "We just wanted a really long front stair, which has been amazing, all the babies sit on that stair and the cousins come over."

She also said her favorite thing about their bathroom was the lighting, which is primo for selfies. Describing the giant light panel in the ceiling, she said it "smooths out all cellulite" and leaves her "feeling so good about myself" ... until she goes in her closet and realizes "it's just the lighting."

The Next Jenneration Instagram