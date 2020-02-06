The newly released trailer for "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" gives us a glimpse at Angelina Pivarnick's November wedding, which was beautiful and drama-free until a few of her costars-tuned-bridesmaids roasted her in their speeches.

In the 30-second preview below, MTV captured the debauchery that was the bride-to-be's bachelorette party as well as her over-the-top nuptials and reception. She and now-husband Chris Langeira tied the knot in East Brunswick, New Jersey, at Park Château Estate & Gardens.

But in the clip, Angelina's wedding guests are seen booing Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Deena Cortese after the three say some words into the mic, which TooFab was told included jokingly referring to the bride as "the dump to our island" and "the trash bag to our house."

We were told Angelina "was upset and stormed off" and after the incident, which the preview also shows. "The wedding -- I've never seen anything like that," says Pauly D in a later confessional.

Although viewers will have to wait to see that unfold when the new season premieres Feb. 27, the aftermath of the wedding drama is still very much alive -- so you know it must've been bad.

"You'll see on the show, you know, with the wedding and everything. We apologized," Snooki told Us Weekly just last week. "Obviously we weren't being malicious about it. It was just, you know, we were trying to be funny for the show and, like, in general."

"We apologized. She never responded back," she added. "So, you know, it's kinda just where we're moving on."

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" returns to MTV Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

