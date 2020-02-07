Snoop Dogg had a mighty tough time guessing Martha Stewart and the "Jersey Shore" cast's bizarre secrets during a highly entertaining game of "Spill the Tea."

On Friday, the rapper and his television personality BFF guest-hosted for Ellen DeGeneres. After sitting down and chatting with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi, Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, Jenni "Jwoww" Farley and Deena Cortese about everything from GTL to life post-prison to babies and even Nicole's decision to leave the series, Snoop was tasked with matching the bizarre revelation to the correct person. Think "To Tell the Truth," but with a twist.

The rapper's "Spill the Tea" board had the following scenarios written on it:

My first time babysitting on the Jersey Shore, I got hit on by the kid's dad. (Martha) My first meal out of prison was pizza with some sex. (Mike) I like to sleep in the shower. (Deena) I once tried to put a breakup spell on my ex using broccoli and matches. (Nicole) Snoop got me stoned for my first time in Hollywood. (Jenni)

Snoop's first attempt was a miserable fail. He got only one scenario correct but wasn't told which. His second attempt was a little better, and by the third try, he was correct across the board.

As far as Nicole's exit from the series she helped launch back in 2009 goes, she explained she simply has too many kids now to be away and filming for months at a time.

See how she and the others reacted to seeing a 10-year-old photo of themselves from their first appearance on Ellen in the video below!

"Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" returns to MTV Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

Savage Celebrity Clapbacks Getty