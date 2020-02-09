While we'll have to wait a bit for the fireworks to explode between Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Reza Farahan in Season 8 of "Shahs of Sunset," his relationship with his husband was put under the microscope in Sunday's premiere.

The problem at hand: Adam may or may not be sending other guys nude photos, as well as playing "Strip Jenga" with them while Reza's out of town.

The allegations came out on when Destiney Rose met her friend Ali for lunch. "I was getting all these text messages from Adam, to the point of like sexual harassment," Ali told her, before showing her his phone.

"Oh my god, is that his dingaling?" she asked, as the camera showed a blurred out photo, "Was he trying to get at you?"

While Ali said he didn't know "what his intentions were," Destiney called it "some raunchy ass shit."

Destiney, of course, had to tell someone -- and decided to do it at a housewarming party for Reza and Adam! At the celebration, she pulled Mike Shouhed aside and filled him in on what Ali told her, adding that her friend also said Adam was playing "strip Jenga" with other men.

Though it probably was not the best time or place to bring this news to Reza, that's exactly what they did, in an attempt to nip it in the bud. They sat him down as Mike said Ali had been "getting kind of weird text messages with Adam, with a sexual undertone."

Reza was surprisingly calm as he processed the information.

"I wanna know and I wanna ask, of course. Either we'll be together, or we'll be apart. Whatever it is, I'm glad you guys are telling me," he said to his friends. "Thank you so much. I'll get to the bottom of it. Either there's some weird stuff going on or it's totally innocuous. Either way, I would rather you guys always tell me."

The episode ended with everyone leaving the party, as Reza and his husband sat together outside. It was very awkward, as Farahan asked, "Um, were you playing Strip Jenga with people here or at some other place?"

To be continued ... "Shahs of Sunset" airs Sundays on Bravo.