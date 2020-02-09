Television By TooFab Staff |
Shahs of Sunset: Reza's Husband Accused of Sharing Nudes, Playing Strip Jenga with Other Men
Bravo

One of Destiney's friends says Adam "sent some raunchy ass s---" to him.

While we'll have to wait a bit for the fireworks to explode between Mercedes "MJ" Javid and Reza Farahan in Season 8 of "Shahs of Sunset," his relationship with his husband was put under the microscope in Sunday's premiere.

The problem at hand: Adam may or may not be sending other guys nude photos, as well as playing "Strip Jenga" with them while Reza's out of town.

Explosive Shahs of Sunset Trailer Features MJ-Reza Fight ... and an R. Kelly Connection

View Story

The allegations came out on when Destiney Rose met her friend Ali for lunch. "I was getting all these text messages from Adam, to the point of like sexual harassment," Ali told her, before showing her his phone.

"Oh my god, is that his dingaling?" she asked, as the camera showed a blurred out photo, "Was he trying to get at you?"

While Ali said he didn't know "what his intentions were," Destiney called it "some raunchy ass shit."

Destiney, of course, had to tell someone -- and decided to do it at a housewarming party for Reza and Adam! At the celebration, she pulled Mike Shouhed aside and filled him in on what Ali told her, adding that her friend also said Adam was playing "strip Jenga" with other men.

Though it probably was not the best time or place to bring this news to Reza, that's exactly what they did, in an attempt to nip it in the bud. They sat him down as Mike said Ali had been "getting kind of weird text messages with Adam, with a sexual undertone."

Reza was surprisingly calm as he processed the information.

"I wanna know and I wanna ask, of course. Either we'll be together, or we'll be apart. Whatever it is, I'm glad you guys are telling me," he said to his friends. "Thank you so much. I'll get to the bottom of it. Either there's some weird stuff going on or it's totally innocuous. Either way, I would rather you guys always tell me."

The episode ended with everyone leaving the party, as Reza and his husband sat together outside. It was very awkward, as Farahan asked, "Um, were you playing Strip Jenga with people here or at some other place?"

To be continued ... "Shahs of Sunset" airs Sundays on Bravo.

#MikeShouhed#RezaFarahan#ShahsOfSunset
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Reza's Husband Accused of Sharing Nudes, Playing Strip Jenga with Other Men
shahs premiere recap

Reza's Husband Accused of Sharing Nudes, Playing Strip Jenga with Other Men
SNL Recap: RuPaul Gets Pete Davidson in Drag

SNL Recap: RuPaul Gets Pete Davidson in Drag
Shahs of Sunset Star Mike Shouhed Can't Shed Bad Boy Image, Despite GF
exclusive video

Shahs of Sunset Star Mike Shouhed Can't Shed Bad Boy Image, Despite GF
June Shannon's On the Back of a Milk Carton In 'Mama June: Family Crisis' Teaser

June Shannon's On the Back of a Milk Carton In 'Mama June: Family Crisis' Teaser
Snoop Dogg Struggles to Guess Martha Stewart, Jersey Shore Cast's Secrets

Snoop Dogg Struggles to Guess Martha Stewart, Jersey Shore Cast's Secrets
Friends Cast Is This Close to That Reunion Special for HBO Max Launch

Friends Cast Is This Close to That Reunion Special for HBO Max Launch