Watch Khloe Kardashian Learn Kim Invited Tristan Thompson to Dinner

It looks like Kim Kardashian is all about forgiveness.

In a preview for the upcoming season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," the KKW founder reveals to Khloe Kardashian that she extended an olive branch to her sister's ex, Tristan Thompson, and had invited him to dinner.

"I was leaving the Mercer Hotel and then I get a call on my cellphone from Tristan. And he was like, 'Oh my god! I'm right next door,'" Kim tells Khloe on Facetime. "And he's like, 'What are you doing?' And I was like, 'I'm gonna go have dinner with my friends.' So, I was like, 'Do you wanna come?'"

"You invited him to dinner?!" a shocked Khloe replies with a laugh.

"But I was just like, what did I do?" Kim adds. "I don't know! Should I not invite him to dinner?"

Despite Khloe and Tristan's past, Khloe doesn't seem upset with her sister at all. "I think you gotta do what's best for you," she relays to Kim. "If you want him to have a drink at the end, there's nothing wrong with that. That's beyond generous of you."

However, Kim tells Khloe that while she didn't think Tristan cheating on Khloe was "right," she's trying to make an effort for her niece, True Thompson, who Khloe and Tristan co-parent.

"I don't think what Tristan did was, obviously, right. Like, that's not my thing and I brutalized him," Kim says to Khloe, who reacts with nervous laughter. "But, I also know that that's True's dad," she said before shifting to her own parent Kris Jenner, adding "and that mom cheated on dad, you know what I mean? And all of their friends forgave mom."

Khloe then becomes serious. "No, I think what you're doing is a nice thing," she says and then reiterates her earlier comment. "I think it's beyond generous of you that you invited him."

"I think forgiveness is the best way," Kim concludes the convo and Khloe adds, "This was like a drive-by gossip session. Oh my god."

Season 18 of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" premieres this spring on E!

