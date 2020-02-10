Kim Kardashian attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party with husband Kanye West and sister Kylie Jenner on Sunday night, but she's making headlines for running into another family member at the event.

Inside the swanky Academy Award party, held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Kim smiled as she and Caitlyn Jenner posed for photos together at the party.

The two also took pictures with Jenner's good friend Sophia Hutchins and were all seen chatting inside the soiree.

Jenner famously fell out with the Kardashian clan following her transition and divorce from Kris Jenner in March 2015. The relationship between her and the family was further damaged by her 2017 book "The Secrets of My Life," which the Kardashians claimed wasn't exactly a "truthful" tell-all.

While Caitlyn always seemed tight with daughters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, it took some time for the Kardashian girls to warm up to her again. Eventually, she was invited to the family Christmas party again in 2018 and they've all been at least somewhat supportive of each other since.

In 2019, Khloe Kardashian -- who seemed to be the most upset over everything that transpired -- said she's "fine" with Jenner now and added that she believes they've "really come a long way."

Earlier this year, some interpreted it as shade toward Jenner when none of her family members came to greet her when she left "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here."

Kim spoke out on Twitter, saying, "NO ONE from I’m A Celeb even reached out and asked for letters, appearances or anything from any Kardashians or Jenners."

In a later interview, Caitlyn confirmed that she "never asked any of them to come down or expected them to," adding that her family was "very well-known" and busy with "businesses and families." She also said she was "disappointed” they criticized her for being absent upon her elimination.

"After the show was over, I texted or called all the kids to apologize," she said.

Check out the gallery below for more photos from the Vanity Fair party.

View Photo Gallery Getty