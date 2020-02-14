Sheriff Hopper's Fate Revealed In First Footage from Stranger Things 4

David Harbour will be back for "Stranger Things 4," Netflix confirmed Friday morning.

While his Sheriff Hopper was last seen sacrificing himself to save all of Hawkins, a post-credits scene teased the fact there was an unseen American being held captive in a Russian prison of sorts.

Most viewers assumed the "American" was Hopper, suspicions which were confirmed with a new teaser. In the clip, titled "From Russia with Love...," everyone's favorite cop is seen working on some kind of railway in the snow, as guards watch over him and other assumed prisoners.

Oh yeah, and he's also rocking a totally shaved head.

"We're excited to officially confirm that production on Stranger Things 4 is now underway -- and even more excited to announce the return of Hopper," creators The Duffer Brothers said in a statement from Netflix. "Although it's not all good news for our 'American'; he is imprisoned far from home in the snowy wasteland of Kamchatka, where he will face dangers both human ... and other."

"Meanwhile, back in the states, a new horror is beginning to surface, something long buried, something that connects everything," they continued. "Season 4 is shaping up to be the biggest and most frightening season yet, and we cannot wait for everyone to see more. In the meantime -- pray for the American."

No release date has yet been announced for the fourth season.