It's been a decade since Alexis Haines -- née Neiers -- and six others were arrested and dubbed The Bling Ring, after a string of robberies of high profile, celebrity homes.

The victims included Paris Hilton, Orlando Bloom and Miranda Kerr, Audrina Patridge and Rachel Bilson and the crimes became a thing of Hollywood legend, after Sofia Coppolla turned them into a feature film starring Emma Watson.

In the 10 years since the scandal and her "Pretty Wild" reality show, Haines has gotten herself clean and sober and became a married mom of two. She also became a chemical dependency counselor and works for the Alo House Recovery Center.

Haines, now 28, appeared on "Tamron Hall" on Tuesday morning, where she talked about how her troubled childhood led to a drug dependency that contributed to her infiltrating Bloom's home.

Speaking with Hall, Haines revealed she had her first drink of alcohol when she was 11. "At that point I just needed to check out of my reality already. I had so much trauma going on in my house," she told the host, explaining she and a friend drank some warm beer they found in a garage.

When asked what she was trying to "escape from," Haines said there was "a lot of trauma" in her home, which included having a "pretty aggressive alcoholic" father and "free loving, pot smoking hippy" mother.

She also said there was "incest going on in the home," choking up as she spoke. "I was being sexually abused from 5-7," she continued. "A lot of people don't understand that the person who abused me was someone I loved and there was grooming involved."

"I knew it was wrong, I knew I didn't like it but I felt like I couldn't say no," said Haines, who added that drugs "became the solution" for her. She said her mom also "didn't really understand addiction" and the two would often smoke marijuana together when she was just 15.

"By the time I was in 9th grade, I was not able to go to school because my drug addiction had gotten so out of control," said Haines, who got her GED and started working in the modeling industry. "My sister and I, by the time I was 16-17, were doing Marilyn Manson music videos and partying with the biggest celebrities in Hollywood and our drug addiction just skyrocketed."

Her arrest coincided with her family's reality show, "Pretty Wild," with Haines getting taken in on the second day of filming. "So I fought my case as an 18-year-old heroin addict on national television," she recalled.

Haines was only implicated in the burglary of Bloom's home, after she was identified from security video on the property. During her appearance on Tamron's show, she tried to clear up "another common misperception" that she was involved in more than one of the robberies.

"I only knew Nick Prugo, who was the Bling Ring leader. I quickly became the face of the Bling Ring because I had my reality show," she claimed. "The reality is Nick and Rachel [Lee] had been robbing homes long before I met them and continued to do so after."

"I was out drinking, I was loaded one night, we were partying at a club and Nick said, 'Hey, you wanna come with me to this, I gotta stop at this place on the way home,'" she claimed. "I was pretty wasted, I had been drinking, consuming opiates and Benzos, which is a very lethal combination. I came to in a house with a bag being tossed at me and just started stuffing the bag."

"It was Orlando Bloom's home," she said.

Her drug use only got worse as paychecks from "Pretty Wild" started coming in. "We were out of control," she recalled, saying her "drug habit went up to $10,000 a week."

After taking a plea deal, Haines was sentenced to 180 days in jail with three years probation, which she violated with a heroin arrest. Instead of getting more jail time, however, she was sent to a live-in drug treatment program, something Hall noted was a "rare break" from a judge.

"It is rare and that's unfortunate," said Haines, a clear rehab advocate. "I do believe addicts deserve to be in treatment and not in jail."

Noting her privilege as a white woman, she added that "it's really unfortunate that the vast majority of mass incarcerated people are people of color, despite the fact that we know white people do as much, if not more crime."

Haines also has a podcast, Recovering from Reality, which you can check out here.