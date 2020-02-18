After 18 years of dying her hair red every week, Sharon Osbourne has had enough.

The cohost of "The Talk" officially debuted her "100% white" new 'do on Tuesday's episode of the morning show, after a mane makeover over the weekend.

"It must have been a slow news day for people to talk about my hair color," she said, after Carrie Ann Inaba noted all the headlines her look inspired.

"I was just so fed up of going and having it dyed and having it dyed, I just was like, I can't do this anymore," she said of her decision. "Why am I trying to do something or be something that I'm not? Just be who you are."

She also noted she loved how "elegant" stars like Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren look -- but said she won't pull a full Fonda and stop the plastic surgeries.

Osbourne also joked she might "stand a chance" with Keanu Reeves -- whose girlfriend keeps it grey -- before giving Ozzy Osbourne's reaction to the makeover. "He says the Devil Wears Prada!" she exclaimed, drawing comparisons to Meryl Streep's look as Miranda Priestly.

Speaking of Ozzy, Sharon also updated viewers on his decision to cancel his planned 2020 North American "No More Tours 2" tour. The announcement comes after Ozzy opened up about his battle with Parkinson's Disease, as well as pneumonia and injuries from a fall at home.

"We spoke to the doctor Ozzy is going to see in Switzerland. He looked at Ozzy's itinerary and said, 'You're going to be here for a while,'" said Sharon, saying he could be there as long as eight weeks.

"The treatment he has builds up and builds up, he can't do it and leave, so we have to stay there a while," she added. "I went online and thought, 'Oh lord, he's gonna get so much flack for doing this again and again,' but those fans are behind him."

"I don't want to start a tour and then cancel shows at the last minute, as it's just not fair to the fans," Ozzy said in a statement on Monday. "I'd rather they get a refund now and when I do the North American tour down the road, everyone who bought a ticket for these shows will be the first ones in line to purchase tickets at that time."