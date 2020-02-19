The tone of Justin Bieber's latest Carpool Karaoke ride with James Corden was decidedly different, and almost confrontational? Was it playful, most definitely. Was there some underlying tension there ... well it certainly seemed that way.

Justin's tone changed throughout the segment, with him sitting rather stoically during the early singalong portions of the popular "Late late Show" segments. It wasn't until alter that he started making his signature moon eyes and actually emoting into the camera.

Maybe he just needed to get his blood flowing, and James was certainly helpful in doing that when he asked Justin about his tweet challenge to fight Tom Cruise.

"I don't know. I was just being stupid, to be honest," Justin said. But then, he appeared to get offended when James said that he felt pretty confident that Tom would win that battle.

"I try not to let my ego get in the way but there's absolutely no way. He's not the guy you see in movies," Justin insisted, but James wasn't buying it. After all, Tom is famous for doing most of his own stunts and as James pointed out, the dude is jacked.

"Phenomenal shape doesn't mean you're a good fighter," Justin insisted, looking out the window and visible getting worked up.

"See, I start to get frustrated, like you're really boiling me up," he said before grabbing James' sleeve jokingly and leaning into him to shout, "I'm gonna f--king fight you, bro!"

James didn't think that would be much of a fight for Justin, but as he laughed it off, he continued to egg the singer on that Tom could take him.

"You wouldn't-- I'm dangerous. My agility is crazy. My agility is insane," Justin went on. "He's an actor."

Then, he got a little weird with his explanation -- or lack thereof -- when he didn't break down what he meant saying, "I don't think you understand the mind control that I have. My mind control is another specimen. I'm different."

It was their second fight of the segment, with the first starting when James joked that there was no way Justin would be able to convince Ed Sheeran to do choreography for their song "I Don't Care." He then tried to offer up his choreo thoughts, but got literally two moves in when Justin shut him down.

"No. Immediately no. Like instantly I was like, yeah no. That was my thought," Justin said. As James stared forlornly out the window, he added, "But I love you and your value stays the same. You're still valuable, but that dance right there does not add value to anything."

James played the victim to the hilt here, but it didn't change Justin's mind. And later, when they decided to come up with the official TikTok choreography for "Yummy" to get ahead of any viral dance craze, James called out Justin's choreo.

"I swear to god if I'd have come up with that choreography you'd have said it was terrible," he argued.

Justin's counter was simple enough. "Do you know what it is?" he asked. "It's delivery. Your delivery is trash."

Elsewhere, Justin gushed about how much he's enjoying married life, and even gave a shout-out to his mustache -- so this already hasn't aged well in that regard.

He had nothing but sweet nothings to say about wife Hailey Baldwin, even coming up with an adorable line for why he actually performed at his wedding. As previously reported, Justin revived his "One Less Lonely Girl" routine from his earlier concerts where he'd serenade a girl on stage and present her with a rose.

When thinking about Hailey at their reception, Justin said, "I was like, You're not the one less lonely girl, you're the one last lonely girl, so I kind of did it that way."

