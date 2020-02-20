The upcoming season of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" can't get here fast enough.

With a blowup between Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville over a rumored hookup expected, fans have been eagerly awaiting any intel on the new episodes -- and last night on "Watch What Happens Live," Erika Jayne teased them all on what to expect when the show returns.

While host Andy Cohen did his best to avoid spoilers, Erika did give some tantalizing answers when they played a game where she had to match various superlatives with her costars.

First, she was asked which newbie -- between Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke -- made the better first impression. "Garcelle," said Erika.

She then called "my girl Lisa Rinna" the biggest pot-stirrer of the new season, said Dorit Kemsley had some of the best looks and called herself the MVP of the vacations, "because I attended."

The most interesting answer came when Andy asked which of them had "the most to answer for at the reunion." Without missing a beat, Erika said "Denise."

That response comes a few months after Daily Mail claimed Denise and Brandi had been seeing each other from early 2019 until the middle of the year. The report alleged Denise told Brandi she and Aaron were in an "open marriage," but that apparently wasn't the case and Aaron was "hurt" by the relationship.

According to the publication, after Denise was confronted about the "affair" during a cast trip in Rome, she "basically walked away from" the show. Richards' rep said the report was false. We'll see it all unfold when the show returns.

During the after show, a fan -- who clearly missed the memo that Lisa Vanderpump quit RHOBH -- asked Erika if there was any chance the women would "at least get along a little bit" with LVP in the new season.

Andy jumped in and said, "Well, she's not on the show this year." He then said the women "start the season all getting along famously," before he and Erika made it clear it wouldn't stay that way.

He added, "[Lisa's] unfortunately not on the show this year." Added Erika, "Is it unfortunate though? I don't know."

She was also asked about Brandi's return, with Erika saying Glanville "always brings it and she's got some information baby!"

No premiere date for Season 10 has yet been announced.