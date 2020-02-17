Denise Richards is shutting down speculation she and husband Aaron Phypers are hooking up with anyone but each other.

Over the weekend, the "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star shared two different posts celebrating her husband. In one, she shared photos from inside his Quantum 360 clinic, calling him the "most selfless & giving person" she's ever met.

In the comments, one of her followers jokingly asked, "Does he have a brother?" While Richards responded saying "Yes he does," another fan told the first one it didn't matter -- because "they have an open marriage ... so maybe you could swing by the clinic sometime."

"We actually don't have an open marriage," Richards responded, almost immediately. "My bad I read somewhere that you did," the fan wrote back, "that's great to hear."

"Absolutely not," added Richards, who then said she was "100% monogamous to my husband."

The denial comes months after the Daily Mail claimed Denise and RHOBH costar Brandi Glanville had been seeing each other from early 2019 until the middle of the year. The report alleged Denise told Brandi she and Aaron were in an "open marriage," but that apparently wasn't the case and Aaron was "hurt" by the relationship.

According to the publication, after Denise was confronted about the "affair" during a cast trip in Rome, she "basically walked away from" the show. Richards' rep said the report was false.

While Denise has kept a low profile about the situation, Brandi has continued to tweet about it. "Their is a huge difference between hooking up with someone a couple of times and having a romantic relationship with someone," she wrote in January.

She later said she'd be willing to take a lie-detector test to prove she's telling the truth.

"I am not lying about ANYTHING that I said on housewives and Im willing to take a lie detector test," said Brandi. "Let's be clear I was not EVEN the aggressor!!!!"

In another post from this past weekend weekend, Denise also shared her "favorite" photo from her wedding. "The energy from it showing the deep love & strong connection we have with each other," she wrote. "Everyday I fall more in ❤️ with this man & I'm so proud to be his wife. @aaronwilliamcameron."

She added the hashtags #soulmate and #strongerthanever.