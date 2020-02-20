By the third day of his week-long stay with James Corden on "The Late Late Show," Justin Bieber was probably regretting ever agreeing to appear after James settled him down for a nice, gross game of Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.

The game is simple enough, but Justin was gagging and choking almost from the jump just from the smell of classic items like bird saliva, cod sperm and James' favorite, the "trusty" bull penis.

Each of them is given a choice. Answer a question that neither of them has seen before, or partake in the "delicious" dish put in front of them by their opponent.

In the best iterations of this game, we get a little bit of both, and that's what was delivered here. James was really put on the spot when Justin asked him who was more talented between him (Justin Bieber) and Harry Styles. But the table was turned, literally, when he was asked to reveal which country has the worst fans.

At stake were big sips of that bird saliva for James, and a chili pepper smoothie for Justin.

Some of our favorite moments came as Justin was trying to figure out these dishes, like when he asked how big a cod had to be to have sperm James could hold in his hand like that, and how on earth they harvested bird saliva to fill a glass like that. In both cases, James threw his drummer under the bus, saying he physically made all of this happen.

One question James proved willing to answer was how much he regretted making the film "Cats" on a scale of 1 to 10. He and co-star Rebel Wilson recently mocked the film -- well, it's SFX specifically -- during the Oscars, to some criticism, and he'd previously joked that he hadn't seen it, but had heard it was terrible. So does he regret making it?

"Well, here’s the thing. I had the loveliest time making that film.," he said. "You’ve got to decide things on your own personal experience and I had a really great time. So I don’t regret doing it at all because I decided to do it in the same way that I’ve decided to do many things, some have worked and some haven’t."

So with zero regrets ... he still gave it a 4.5 on that scale, which tips it on the side of regret.

Conversely ,Justin stunned James when he said he absolutely could rank his wife Hailey Baldwin's friends from favorite to least favorite, including supermodels Gigi Hadid, Cara Delevigne and Kendall Jenner. We'll let you check out the video for that revealing answer, and he how justified his choices.

But the climax of the moment proved ultimately ironic, considering what happened later. We already know that Justin is a huge fan of his mustache, even though many of his fans and even his own wife have said that they hate it. And so, when faced with a heaping portion of ant yogurt with a scorpion garnish, he was given a choice.

Eat the dish or allow James to shave off his mustache. It's not a spoiler to say that Justin put himself through eating the yogurt because he made news just a few days ago when he finally shaved off the mustache.

He could have saved himself all that choking and nearly vomiting had he just gone through with it when this segment taped. You can check out his smooth new look below:

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Zoey Grossman