A Missouri family have been charged after an 11-year-old relative gave birth in a bathtub.

Francisco Javier Gonzalez-Lopez and his wife Lesbia Cante, who is a relative of the victim, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Their 17-year-old son Norvin Leonidas Lopez-Cante was charged with first-degree statutory rape, statutory sodomy and incest.

Court documents show Cante and her husband arrived at St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles last week holding a newborn baby with its umbilical cord and placenta still attached; the infant had a body temperature of just 90 degrees.

Gonzalez-Lopez initially told police someone had left the child on his front porch; but after further interviews he said his 17-year-old son was the baby's father, and that the baby's mother was also a family member.

He claimed he did not know the girl was pregnant until she gave birth in the bathtub. He also claimed he had no knowledge his son was raping her, KSDK reported.

When questioned by police, the teen said he had sex with the girl about 100 times but did not know she was pregnant; he said he could not remember when they first started having sex, but that it happened around twice a week.

Lesbia Cante pleaded not guilty Wednesday; her cash-only bond was increased from $10k to $100k.

Her husband is currently being held on a $10k bond; his charging documents show he entered the country illegally and was previously deported. Meanwhile their son is being held on a $25k bond.

