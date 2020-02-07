An Arizona couple have been arrested after the remains of an 11-year-old girl were found in their attic last month.

The Maricopa County Attorney's Office filed a criminal complaint against Rafael Loera, 56, and Maribel Loera, 50, which stated the foster father told police the body was of their adopted daughter, Charisma Marquez, who he said had died from a sickness 2 years ago, and was wrapped in a blanket and hidden in a wall for fear of having their other three foster children taken away.

The grisly discovery was made after firefighters responded to a blaze at the home allegedly set by the father an hour after two of the foster children, who were allegedly abused, were removed from the home by authorities.

According to court documents, Rafael said Charisma had become violently ill in July 2017 and the parents waited to take her to a hospital until it was too late.

"Rafael waited several days to seek medical treatment before attempting to take her to Phoenix Children's Hospital. Rafael detailed how she died en route to the hospital. The child had been throwing up in the days leading up to her death and had what he described as convulsions before passing away," read the documents.

A week before the fire, officers went to the house after an 11-year-old girl had called them to say she was left alone with nothing to eat for two days, according to the Arizona Republic. Social workers removed her from the residence after finding evidence of child abuse.

The girl told police Maribel had a "bad temper" and would beat her with knotted extension cords and slam her head into walls, according to documents. The girl also said she had an older sister who had disappeared in 2017.

The foster home "appeared in disarray as it was dirty with what appeared to be human feces throughout the residence on the floors," according to the criminal complaint.

A week later, the Arizona Department of Child Safety removed two other children, 9 and 4 years old, from the home. The boy, 9, had "cuts and abrasions on face, loop marks on legs, injuries too numerous to count," according to documents.

An hour later, neighbors reported flames coming from the home.

The complaint states Rafael siphoned gasoline from his Dodge Caravan and poured it around his living room, lighting it on fire in hopes to end his life. Firefighters arrived in time to find Maribel inside with a garden hose attempting to put the fire out. They were checking for embers on the ceilings and walls throughout the house when they discovered human bones.

After the fire, it was reported that Rafael told police he had seen Maribel beat the children with extension cords and broomsticks, but was afraid to report the abuse for fear of her retaliation.

Rafael was charged with two counts of child abuse, one count of abandoning or concealing a dead body and arson. Maribel was charged with abandonment or concealment of a dead body and two counts of child abuse.

Charisma's birth mother, Priscilla Marquez, told ABC15 she had no idea her daughter had been missing.

The Arizona Department of Child Safety told the outlet that they are no longer in contact with the family once an adoption is finalized by the courts. They said the only way they would know a child is missing is if the community has reported it to their office.

"Arizona has laws that require some professionals, such as teachers, doctors, police officers, to report abuse or neglect," the spokesperson said in a statement. "We ask that if you reasonably suspect that a child is being abused or neglected report it to DCS at 888-SOS-CHILD (888-767-2445)."

Marquez blames herself for the death of her daughter.

"I had problems in the past," she told ABC15. "I'm paying for it now, I do blame myself for this."

But she still has questions for the Arizona Department of Child Safety.

"If I was the one that is bad, and you said I don't deserve my children, how can you say that these monsters had the right and deserved my children?"

