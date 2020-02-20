Television By TooFab Staff |
Westworld Season 3 Trailer Sets Up Killer Dolores vs. Maeve Showdown
Evan Rachel Wood is in full superhero mode in the action-packed sneak peek.

Our two favorite robots will face off against each other when "Westworld" returns for Season 3.

HBO dropped a new trailer on Thursday morning, a sneak peek which ends with Evan Rachel Wood's Dolores squaring off against Thandie Newton's Maeve for what's sure to be an epic battle.

"I was born into this world and my first memories of it are pain," Dolores says in the preview. "For my kind there was one place we were never allowed to go, one place we were never allowed to see: Your world."

With the action taking place in the outside world, the sneak peek shows Dolores teaming up with Aaron Paul's construction worker character named Caleb. Maeve, meanwhile, is recruited by Vincent Cassel's new character to "track [Dolores] down and kill her."

The trailer -- set to an instrumental version of Guns N' Roses' "Sweet Child o' Mine" -- also features appearances from Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Ed Harris and Luke Hemsworth.

"Westworld" Season 3 premiere March 15, 2020 on HBO.

