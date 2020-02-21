While "The Haunting of Hill House" and a few of its stars are returning for another season on Netflix, the show will do it with a new name and brand new characters.

Taking a page from the "American Horror Story" anthology model, the followup season will still be directed by Mike Flanagan and feature stars Victoria Pedretti and Oliver Jackson-Cohen. Titled "The Haunting of Bly Manor," the show will be a loose adaptation of "The Turn of the Screw."

TooFab caught up with Jackson-Cohen while promoting his work in the upcoming "Invisible Man" remake, where he teased his character Peter Quint, "a charming young man who lives at Bly" who "makes life very difficult for everyone there."

Comparing Peter to his "Hill House" character Luke Crain, Jackson-Cohen said Peter's "not as sad."

"Luke was so sad, I spent 9 months crying in Atlanta," he joked. "He's, again, he's dark. It's really dark what they've done with Quint this season. He's a brilliant character. And again, my hat goes off to Mike Flanagan. Because Victoria and I, the two returning cast, he's given us such free reign to do what we need or what we want or has been incredibly collaborative in terms of story. I'm really excited for people to see it."

The actor added that he was going straight from the "Invisible Man" press day in Los Angeles to finish filming the show in Vancouver, before then heading overseas to finish the "Invisible Man" press tour. On Friday, Flanagan confirmed the show had officially wrapped production.

"That's a wrap on THE HAUNTING OF BLY MANOR," he tweeted out this morning. "Congratulations to the cast and crew, the familiar faces and the new, and congratulations to the filmmakers who came on board to make this season their own."

Pedretti will play Dani on the new season, a woman who cares for two orphans at the manor. Also returning are Henry Thomas and Kate Siegel, though their roles are being kept under wraps for now.

While the show is expected to debut in 2020, no premiere date has been announced. The first season dropped in October, just in time for Halloween.