Television By TooFab Staff |
Nema Vand's Ex-Girlfriend Tells Him She 'Definitely Thinks' She Can Do Better (Exclusive Video)
View Photos
Bravo
This Week In Celebrity Photos

The exes talk about the "weird dynamic" between them in this Shahs of Sunset sneak peek.

They've been broken up for quite some time, but Nema Vand doesn't seem ready to totally let go of ex-girlfriend Erica Saunders.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's new episode of "Shahs of Sunset" on Bravo, Nema reveals his ex has actually been working for him since their split, helping him out at his company Extras On Avail.

But that's all thrown in flux after Erica reveals she accepted a job running talent for a shoe brand in Barcelona.

"She's so supportive and loving," Nema says in a confessional, before asking, "How do you let go of that when you've had that before?"

"From a selfish perspective, this is terrible for me," he adds. "It catapults me back into the minutiae of these projects. I'm like, I have to go the gym, it's sushi time, I can't be bothered with this kind of stuff!"

Telling Erica her exit is "very stressful" for him, he notes that while they're not together anymore, it's really starting to "feel like you're on your own now." "I am on my own now," she responds.

After he noted the "weird dynamic" they have, Erica says it's something they should be "grateful" for, since it shows they "can go through everything we went through and still have a lucrative working relationship together."

Reza Explodes on Man Accusing His Husband of Sexual Harassment, Reprimands Adam Too

View Story

That's when Nema drops a bomb on her, that he "always assumed" they would get back together and get married. "I can't imagine two people that love each other like this could like not end up together," he tells her.

"I don't know why you would think we'd get married," she shoots back. "I will not end up with you the way you are now."

As he calls her the "best relationship" in his life, he also notes he was likely the "worst" for her. The clip ends with her ever so bluntly telling him, "I definitely think I can do better than you."

While they question their relationship going forward, Sunday's episode will also see Destiney Rose attempt to apologize to Reza Farahan for her involvement in Strip Jenga-gate, Mike face off against against his father an GG continuing her IVF journey.

"Shahs of Sunset" airs Sundays on Bravo.

Mercedes 'MJ' Javid Is 'Absolutely Not Interested' In Mending Friendship with Reza Farahan

View Story

#ShahsOfSunset
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Tv

Haunting of Bly Manor Star Teases 'Dark' Character as Netflix Show Wraps Filming
exclusive

Haunting of Bly Manor Star Teases 'Dark' Character as Netflix Show Wraps Filming
That Friends Reunion Special Is Officially Happening Now at HBO Max

That Friends Reunion Special Is Officially Happening Now at HBO Max
Nema Vand's Ex-Girlfriend Tells Him She 'Definitely Thinks' She Can Do Better
exclusive video

Nema Vand's Ex-Girlfriend Tells Him She 'Definitely Thinks' She Can Do Better
Modern Family Stars Get Emotional on Last Day of Filming
View Photos

Modern Family Stars Get Emotional on Last Day of Filming
Cara Delevingne Hits Back at Justin Bieber for Liking Kendall Jenner and Gigi…

Cara Delevingne Hits Back at Justin Bieber for Liking Kendall Jenner and Gigi…
Kristin Cavallari Admits She and Her Father Have 'Kind of Grown Apart' Since…

Kristin Cavallari Admits She and Her Father Have 'Kind of Grown Apart' Since…