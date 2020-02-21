They've been broken up for quite some time, but Nema Vand doesn't seem ready to totally let go of ex-girlfriend Erica Saunders.

In this exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's new episode of "Shahs of Sunset" on Bravo, Nema reveals his ex has actually been working for him since their split, helping him out at his company Extras On Avail.

But that's all thrown in flux after Erica reveals she accepted a job running talent for a shoe brand in Barcelona.

"She's so supportive and loving," Nema says in a confessional, before asking, "How do you let go of that when you've had that before?"

"From a selfish perspective, this is terrible for me," he adds. "It catapults me back into the minutiae of these projects. I'm like, I have to go the gym, it's sushi time, I can't be bothered with this kind of stuff!"

Telling Erica her exit is "very stressful" for him, he notes that while they're not together anymore, it's really starting to "feel like you're on your own now." "I am on my own now," she responds.

After he noted the "weird dynamic" they have, Erica says it's something they should be "grateful" for, since it shows they "can go through everything we went through and still have a lucrative working relationship together."

That's when Nema drops a bomb on her, that he "always assumed" they would get back together and get married. "I can't imagine two people that love each other like this could like not end up together," he tells her.

"I don't know why you would think we'd get married," she shoots back. "I will not end up with you the way you are now."

As he calls her the "best relationship" in his life, he also notes he was likely the "worst" for her. The clip ends with her ever so bluntly telling him, "I definitely think I can do better than you."

While they question their relationship going forward, Sunday's episode will also see Destiney Rose attempt to apologize to Reza Farahan for her involvement in Strip Jenga-gate, Mike face off against against his father an GG continuing her IVF journey.

"Shahs of Sunset" airs Sundays on Bravo.