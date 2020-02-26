Former "Real Housewives of Orange County" stars Slade Smiley and Gretchen Rossi came out swinging in the debut episode of their "Knot Too Taboo" podcast, criticizing Tamra Judge's behavior following her ex-husband Simon Barney's stage three throat cancer diagnosis.

In this exclusive clip from Wednesday's launch, the two -- who have long had issues with Tamra dating back to their time on the Bravo series -- called out Judge over the interviews she's done since the cancer diagnosis was made public.

Judge said her ex's diagnosis eliminated all "ill feelings between" them in a People magazine article announcing the news; she also spoke about it during an appearance on Radio Andy's Jeff Lewis Live.

"In light of the recent news regarding Simon and the fact he has this cancer diagnosis -- which is awful -- I'm not quite sure why Tamra believes going on a media tour regarding his diagnosis is a get out of jail free card," said Slade on his podcast. "Why is that going to wash away all the cruel and evil things she has done to us, as well as so many other people who were on the Real Housewives cast?"

"It didn't stop her from attacking me when my son was diagnosed with brain cancer and calling me a deadbeat dad," he continued.

Rossi then brought up Judge being referred to as a "monster mom" in the press, saying, "It's interesting that she has so much to say about you and she said so much about me."

"It didn't stop her from attacking you when Jeff was diagnosed with leukemia -- and so sad that he passed -- but no remorse whatsoever in her willingness to attack and make accusations publicly when people are dealing with some of the darkest times of their lives," added Slade, referring to Gretchen's former fiancé Jeff Beitzel, who passed away in 2008.

"I'm sure you can all understand why it's difficult to believe that suddenly she's figured out what's important in life and expects you all to now feel sorry for her, when she showed absolutely no empathy for others who are going through having family members who are diagnosed with cancer," Gretchen added.

"However, I will say you guys, sometimes it takes a big wakeup call like this to make someone see the light," she then conceded. "All we can hope for is despite the way she treated us during some of the most difficult and darkest times in our lives, possibly this has caused her to take some pie and eat a piece of humble pie and have some self reflection on how she treated others."

"We wish Simon the best and we're so sad to hear about his diagnosis," Slade concluded. "And, to your point, I'm just hoping this is the one thing that is that wakeup call."

Gretchen said, "We wish them the best and we pray that Simon has a full recovery and that just possibly this health scare can help heal that broken family."

Speaking with PEOPLE, Tamra said the diagnosis "made me reevaluate my life," saying the news played a part in her RHOC exit.

"The reality of it is, after Eddie's heart condition and now Simon with cancer, it's just very hard for me to want to go on a show where people are screaming and yelling and arguing about things that don't even matter," she explained. "They've taught me that life is precious, and you don’t get that time back."

TooFab has contacted Judge's agent seeking comment.

The first episode of "Knot Too Taboo" -- which will "tackle the reality behind relationships, parenting, celebrities and more" -- is available now.