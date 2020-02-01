Andy Cohen and Vicki Gunvalson appear to be on good terms after she announced her exit from "The Real Housewives of Orange County" last week.

The Bravo boss was in Miami on Friday preparing for a pre-Super Bowl edition of his SiriusXM show and opened up about where he and the RHOC OG stand after she decided to leave the popular reality series after 14 seasons.

"She and I have been texting and going back and forth so I think we're OK," Cohen admitted to US Weekly. "She and I have had every permutation of every conversation that you can imagine, so you know her feelings are her feelings."

It would be hard to imagine the pair not being ok with each other, as Andy shared a sweet message after Vicki's announcement, posting a snap of the two from the Season 3 Reunion.

"Vicki is an original, who remained her authentic self from her Family Van-freakout through her last reunion," he wrote. "It's so hard to remain exactly who you are after being on television for so long, but Vicki is one of a kind. Thank you for everything, @vickigunvalson - what a ride. And it's not over."

He also reminisced about their time together over the years, as she has been a mainstay on the Housewives circuit.

"I remember the first reunion I did with Vicki Gunvalson," Andy wrote in the caption. "Occasionally our eyes would meet as I grilled the other women, and she would wink at me optimistically and effervescently as both of her deep dimples shone. She kept winking at me year after year, and it always made my heart smile."

Vicki wasn't the only one exiting stage left on the "The Real Housewives of Orange County" last week.

In an Instagram post shared a day after Vicki's announcement, Tamra Judge said she will be leaving the series after joining the cast in Season 3.

"It's been a wild 12 years. But it's time for me to move on. I'm sad to go but I'm very excited about my future. Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼," the 52-year-old bodybuilder captioned a snap of her and husband Eddie.

Andy took to Twitter to give his thoughts on the subject, referencing Tamra's venture in the cannabis business with her Vena Wellness CBD product line.

"An unprecedented run from a woman who was always entertaining, surprising and dramatic -- and never ever aged. And now she's the queen of CBD!" the Bravo boss wrote.

No update yet on Andy and Tamra's relationship, although she did unfollow him on Instagram soon after her announcement. Yikes.

We'll keep you posted!

