Tom Sandoval was grilled about his complicated relationships with some of his co-stars when he stopped by "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" Tuesday night.

On this week's episode of "Vanderpump Rules," the drama stemming from Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright's original wedding pastor -- who turned out to have homophobic views -- only intensified.

After Sandoval refused to apologize for asking Taylor why they fired the pastor only after Lisa Vanderpump spoke to them about the issue and not months prior -- when they first heard about his feelings toward the LGBTQ community -- Jax banned his best man and friend of 20 years from coming to his wedding. And Tom told Andy he "kinda" regrets the way he handled it all.

"I wasn't the only one that had these thoughts and these questions," Sandoval explained. "Obviously, with the reaction and everything, I didn't want it to go that way. I mean, that's why me and Jax went like 40 feet over to like talk about it. But yeah, I mean, for the results, I kinda regret it. Yeah."

But Tom's not the only one harboring regret about the situation. Jax eventually changed his mind and invited Sandoval to both come to the wedding and be in the wedding party -- a decision he told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month he wound up regretting.

As for his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, Tom cried as Andy played back a clip of her sobbing to Tom about her debilitating depression. It's an issue Ariana says she's dealt with for most of her life, but only recently did Bravo cameras start capturing how bad things really are for the SUR bartender.

"It's something we do deal with on a regular basis," a teary-eyed Tom told Andy. "Obviously, we do the best we can. And we have great communication. And we're very supportive, and we have so much respect for each other. We do the best we can."

"That made you cry watching that," Cohen interrupted, prompting Sandoval to explain, "Yeah. Yeah. I don't like to see Ariana like that."

A fan of the show then phoned in to ask Tom about his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute, who dated Sandoval for years while Jax was with Stassi Schroeder. Jax and Kristen eventually ended up sleeping together, and both relationships fell apart soon after.

Now, Kristen's friendships have been severely strained because she can't seem to figure out if her sometimes-boyfriend, Brian Carter -- who her friends seem to think is using her for money and fame -- is the right man for her.

"Do you think that Kristen keeps having relationship troubles because she is still scarred from your relationship, or that she just can't find anyone as good as you?" the curious caller wondered.

"I don't think that's the case, no," Sandoval replied with a laugh. "I think Kristen has definitely moved on. Kristen's always a little messy. I mean, that's just the way it is. We appreciate her messiness. I mean, I do now. I do now."

"Vanderpump Rules" airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

