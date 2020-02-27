Nothing screams JERZDAY like an apparently wasted Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi twerking on a trashcan in the middle of a strip club.

So, HAPPY JERZDAY!

In TooFab's exclusive sneak peek of tonight's season premiere of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation," Nicole, Deena Cortese, Angelina Pivarnick, Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino head to a strip club to enjoy themselves, but some members of the clan are already having a good time by the time they arrive.

After showering the dancers in bills (poor Deena couldn't really master the art), Snooki decided to get up on the stage and work the pole herself. She was doing her famous drunk sway as she rolled up onto the circular platform and wrapped her arms and legs around the pole, putting on a show for no one except her co-stars and the actual employees of the establishment.

"Excuse me, miss? How long have you worked here?" Pauly asked her. "Pardon?!" she shouted back.

At one point, Snooks decided to twerk on a trashcan, because as Vinny pointed out, "Only in Jersey do you twerk on trashcans in a strip club." Though, we're pretty sure that's just a Snooki thing.

Meanwhile, Jenni "JWoww" Farley and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro were in a cab on their way to meet up with the group.

"I'm so afraid to know what they're doing right now," Jenni said to Ron, before announcing she was "not dealing with" Nicole later. "Everyone lock your doors!"

The new season of "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" premieres tonight at 8 p.m. on MTV.

