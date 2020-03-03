A British woman has been found dead at the dog shelter she ran in Egypt.

The body of Janet Johnstone, 61, was discovered on Friday with bite wounds to her head, face, neck and legs — just days after lamenting on Facebook about her hungry animals.

According to the UK Times, citing local media, police believe the dogs turned on her and attacked her; a post mortem revealed she died of shock due to blood loss.

It said three of the dogs at the Wadi al-Qamar sanctuary were found with blood on their mouths, which is now being tested.

However friends of the animal lover refuted the claims she was attacked, insisting the animals would never have hurt their "guardian angel", suggesting any wounds were inflicted after she died.

"Egyptian newspapers have published unsubstantiated stories about Janet's death," wrote the admins of the Facebook group Janet's Wadi - Support The Street Dogs of Dahab.

"As longterm friends and admin for Janet and the dogs we absolutely refute any suggestion that she died because of a dog attack. She has been the dogs rescuer, carer, and showed them love and kindness for many many years. We are doing everything we can to get a positive result out of such a tragedy."

They claimed the full truth of what happened would most likely "never come out."

Just one week before she was found dead, Janet wrote a frustrated Facebook post claiming that because of lack of donations, she had been unable to feed the dogs.

"We tried but we didn't raise enough for the food to be purchased," she wrote. "So the dogs couldn't be fed today."

Quoting a friend of Janet's, local media claimed she had recently taken in a pit bull terrier who was due to be euthanized after attacking someone — which may have been the dog they believed attacked her.

As well as stray dogs, Janet's shelter took in horses, donkeys, cats and rabbits — all of which are looking for new homes.

The admins pleaded for donations to help at helpdahabdogs.com.

