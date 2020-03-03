Kelly Clarkson's first episode of "The Voice" got off to a shaky start on Monday night.

The OG "American Idol" winner joined the show as a mentor this season and was nearly thrown out of her red seat after a "chair malfunction" following Samuel Wilco's silky rendition of Stevie Wonder's "Lately."

Kelly was the first to hit her buzzer, sending her chair spinning. Nick Jonas followed shortly behind her. But when Wilco was done singing, both of their seats immediately -- and mistakenly -- turned back around. In reality, John Legend and Blake Shelton's chairs should have rotated toward the stage.

Clarkson let out a shriek and held on for dear life, while Jonas barely reacted. "Y'all quit messing with me," she shouted, "I'm in heels, aw damn!"

Legend called it a "chair malfunction," as producers straightened out the situation and got everyone looking the correct way.

While both Clarkson and Jonas made their cases for Wilco, he decided to be on Team Nick -- saying his kids love his music.

"The Voice" airs Mondays on NBC.