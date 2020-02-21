Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Kelly Clarkson Thinks It Looks Like She Got a 'Boob Job' In Promo Photo for The Voice
The singer calls out her own "enormous" chest in the new pic.

A brand new promotional image for "The Voice" certainly caught coach Kelly Clarkson by surprise, causing her to do a double take on her own chest.

After the reality competition show tweeted out the picture of the singer/TV host -- celebrating her return to the series -- Clarkson shared it on her own page, joking about her appearance.

Here's the photo in question:

"I feel like this is what I would look like with a boob job," Clarkson captioned the image. "Rolling on the floor laughing I don't know why my chest looks enormous in this pic but thank you to the Universe for this one ha! Finally!"

She then added, "I also feel like all I need is a cape and then I’m ready to save some civilians y'all!

Premiering February 24, the show's 18th season marks Clarkson's fifth as a full-time coach. Kelly, who has won three times now, will appear alongside Blake Shelton, John Legend and Nick Jonas.

Bebe Rexha, the rest of the Jonas Brothers, Dua Lipa and Ella Mai will also featured as Battle Round advisors.

