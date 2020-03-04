Angela Simmons and Bow Wow Get Flirty In Growing Up Hip Hop Season Finale

What does the future hold for longtime friends Bow Wow and Angela Simmons? Maybe marriage, jokes Bow in this exclusive clip from tonight's "Growing Up Hip Hop" season finale.

In this TooFab sneak peek, Bow Wow considers what it'd be like to be married while the two attend the wedding for JoJo Simmons and Tanice Amira, something which catches Angela off-guard.

"If?! You never wanted to get married in your life, do you not forget?" she asks. "There's a lot of things in life I said I wouldn't do and I end up doing," he tells her, before adding, "If I go, I'm dragging your ass with me!"

As Bow talks to Angela's mother Valerie Vaughn about his 8-year-old daughter Shai, she teases the two -- saying if they had gotten together, "you could have a 9-year-old and a 3-year-old." Angela is mom to 3-year-old son Sutton Joseph Tennyson.

While Angela keeps telling her mom to stop, Bow Wow tells her, "It ain't too late! Anything can happen, you never know." Then, referring to the wedding, he adds, "Next year, these will be us!"

In a confessional, Bow said his goal for the evening was to "reconnect" with Simmons. "Our bond is so tight, that no matter what it always comes back," he adds.

Angela recently said she and the rapper were just friends, but that she loves him "to death." Noting that she doesn't know "where we'll wind up," Simmons said the two support each other in everything they do.

That being said, she felt like fans always try and link her to him or Romeo and "it's like, can I date other people or you want me just stuck with this?"

The season finale airs tonight on WE tv.