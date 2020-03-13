Just weeks before he was arrested for alleged domestic violence, a psychic warned Ronnie Ortiz-Magro to "run the other way" from Jen Harley, telling him "it's not gonna end well" for them.

On Thursday's new episode of "Jersey Shore," the gang killed time as they waited to reunite with Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino following his prison release by meeting with Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi's medium, a woman named Gina.

Right off the bat, Ron was not interested. "I don't want to be involved, I just don't," he told Nicole after she brought up the idea. In a confessional he added, "I'm still dealing with stuff back home and it's just like, I'd rather not discuss it."

That being said, Gina did give Ronnie a little reading after she came to the house.

"You have a little girl, right?" she asked, referring to his daughter, Ariana. "I feel like you're her hero, and yet she's gonna be your hero. I feel like it's always good versus evil, which way do I go? You know when you look in the ocean, and it's almost like a whirlpool? Why are they showing me that?"

"Because that was my whole life last year," he told her.

"Rejection is God's protection. So if someone's not understanding you or doing right by you or challenging you to change a little bit, if someone's not understanding you in such a way that you feel like you're drowning, you need to run the other way and I feel like you will," she told him. "You're going to start to do that because of your daughter."

"I don't know if this is a pattern," she added, "but I feel like you're gonna break it."

After Ronnie added in a confessional that his daughter "has changed my life" and "everything" he does is for her, Gina also told him he'll have another kid someday. "Not on purpose," she said to laughs, "I do see you having another child with someone new. It'll be more peaceful. I feel like you'll be a little bit older."

When Gina exited the house, Ron went out to speak with her privately.

"I didn't want to say this in front of everyone to respect your daughter's mother," she began. "The spirit made me feel like it's not gonna end well, so if you could do anything to just kind of let go of her peacefully so she can get help. She deserves help and she needs help. Anything you do, it's always gonna be wrong."

It was at this point Ron took his mic pack off, so the two could continue speaking without the show picking up their audio. When asked by producers afterwards what they spoke about, he told them, "I don't want to talk about that, it's kinda like personal." He told his costars she relayed "some stuff I already knew."

Since we know this episode was filmed right after The Situation was released from prison in September, this reading went down just weeks before Ronnie was arrested in Los Angeles, following an explosive fight with Jen at an Airbnb.

He was initially charged with felony kidnapping, domestic violence, brandishing a weapon, child endangerment, two counts of resisting arrest, and making criminal threats misdemeanors. He pled not guilty to all charges and the kidnapping, weapon and criminal threats charges were dropped. The case is ongoing.

In January 2020, Ronnie accused Jen of attacking him by poking him in the eye with eyeliner. In February, law enforcement sources told TMZ they recommended she be charged with at least one count of misdemeanor battery/domestic violence.

"Jersey Shore" airs Thursdays on MTV.