Clare Crawley Claps Back After Ex Juan Pablo Galavis Calls Her Bachelorette Men 'Kids'
The former "Bachelor" star appeared to be poking fun at the relatively young ages of the contestants vying for the 38-year-old lead's heart.

Despite being a former "Bachelor" himself, Juan Pablo Galavis has apparently only watched two seasons of the show, though recent casting news for his runner-up, Clare Crawley's, upcoming season appears to have piqued his interested.

Amid a production halt due to coronavirus concerns, the newest "Bachelorette" clapped back at her ex after he tweeted his thoughts about the upcoming season, which many thought was him making fun of it. Clare certainly seemed to take exception with his words.

"Here you are, older than 99% of them and still cant practice compassion and kindness," she tweeted in response to his comment. Juan Pablo was noting the disparity in age between Clare -- the oldest Bachelorette in franchise history at 38 -- and the majority of the men who will be vying for her affection.

Referring to the contestants as "KIDS" who will be hitting on her, he predicted the season will be "INTERESTING," but many fans saw this as shade, and weren't having it. Certainly, creating the image of "kids" hitting on a 38-year-old woman isn't a positive image, nor even a neutral one. It's implying there's something wrong here.

One fan was quick to point out that Juan Pablo didn't seem to have any problems with the casting of his own season, which also included mostly contestants in their 20s, with only three of them in their 30s. Juan Pablo was 32 years old at the time. At 32 herself when she participated in his season, Clare was among the oldest.

When someone suggested he was just jealous of her getting this second chance at love, Juan Pablo shot back that he simply found it "FASCINATING." It was at this point that Clare jumped in.

Juan Pablo tried to defend himself, saying he was just rooting for her to find live, turning it around to say she was taking it the wrong way, but she's not the one who referred to the men she'll be dating as "KIDS." What was should she be taking his comments? Even the use of her name at the end was condescending.

Suffice to say, his attempt to "fix" the situation didn't do him any favors with his followers, who accused him of trying to gaslight him and lying that he wasn't throwing shade in the first place:

