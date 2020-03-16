Sounds like there's nothing Gregg could do to make NeNe Leakes divorce him.

On Sunday's episode of "Real Housewives of Atlanta," the reality TV star gave some advice to the other women about getting past your significant other cheating. "Just because they man cheat, doesn't mean he's a bad man," she told them.

In the Bravo after-show posted online last night, the show's producer wondered if everything was alright in NeNe's own marriage after hearing her say that.

"Gregg and I have been together for a really really long time and we are family for real," she reassured him. "We're just not gonna be apart, we do have an understanding. We have a great understanding."

That word, "understanding," caught the producer off-guard, so he asked what she meant by that.

"He's not going anywhere and I'm not going anywhere," she replied. "Our understanding, we see each other. That's all I can tell you. We're never gonna be apart, I'll tell you that. I doubt that we'll ever divorce. I doubt that. We may not be together, we not gonna divorce."

Again, the answer was a bit surprising, so NeNe said the two are "committed to staying married" no matter what. She added that, because of Gregg's "health conditions," she wouldn't want to deprive him of her "great" health insurance. "I would never take my insurance away from him," she promised.

Leakes went on to say that she does love Gregg and is in love with him -- with the caveat that, if she wasn't in love, she "wouldn't tell you guys."

Lastly, the producer asked whether their situation means they date other people. "If we did, we wouldn't tell you," she told him. "I'm very happy, don't I look happy? I'm happy with my life."

