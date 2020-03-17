Bebe Rexha urged her fans to take the growing coronavirus pandemic seriously.

On Monday night, the singer revealed someone in her inner circle had died from the virus, before asking her followers to adhere to the self-isolation protocol and asking the United States government to do more.

"This is NOT A JOKE," she tweeted. "A friend of a friend just died of corona at the age of 45. STAY INSIDE YOUR F--KIN HOUSE AND DO YOUR CIVIC DUTY. PLEASE."

In a follow-up post she added, "The US government should put a stop to rent payments, mortgage payments and utility payments at least until the corona virus is under control. Millions of Americans are worried about keeping their jobs and their homes instead of staying safe." She also tagged President Donald Trump.

As some of her fans began tweeting their pandemic-based financial issues at her, she started offering to send them money via Cash App to help out.

Rexha's post comes after a Trump press conference on Monday, in which new guidelines were released to slow the spread of the virus. In them, the coronavirus task force recommended closing schools, avoiding unnecessary travel, bars and restaurants and limiting gatherings to less than 10 people.

State and local governments have also been issuing crackdowns of their own, including curfews and mandatory social space closings.

