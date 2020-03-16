Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares Coronavirus PSA with His Mini Horse and Mini Donkey

Arnold Schwarzenegger might have just created the greatest coronavirus PSA yet.

Taking to his Twitter account on Sunday, the "Terminator" star, 72, shared a video featuring his furry friends -- his mini horse, Whiskey, and his mini donkey, Lulu, -- while he urged his followers to stay home and practice social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Stay at home as much as possible. Listen to the experts, ignore the morons (foreheads)," he wrote alongside the video. "We will get through this together."

In the adorable clip, Schwarzenegger fed his equine friends some carrots while he spoke about how people can protect themselves against the virus and try to stop its spread.

"See, the important thing is you stay at home," Schwarzenegger began. "Because there is a curfew now. Nobody is allowed out, especially someone that is like 72 years old. After you're 65, you're not allowed out of the house anymore in California. So we stay home and we eat here."

"We don't go out. We don't go to restaurants. We don't do anything like that anymore here," Schwarzenegger continued as he petted his friends. "We just eat. With Whiskey and Lulu, we get entertained."

"Look at that beautiful smile she has," he added of Lulu.

The former California governor reiterated for people to stay home and added that everyone should throw out the idea of going out to public places -- such as restaurants and gyms-- "out the window."

As Schwarzenegger gave Whiskey and Lulu a big hug, he pointed out how it would be a good photo opportunity. And the "Predator" star ended up changing his Twitter avatar to a photo of him with his pets.

"#newprofilepic #staytheFhome" he captioned the sweet image.

While Schwarzenegger urged his followers to stay inside, he said he got the all-clear from doctors to ride his bike outside.

"So it's the only way I'm leaving the house, but if you do ride your bike or go for a walk, don't stop, avoid social contact," he wrote alongside a video of him outside with his bike. "Apologies to everyone but I won't be stopping on my rides for selfies. Stay positive, stay safe."

The Austrian actor previously spoke out about ways to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. On Friday, Schwarzenegger shared a "hand-washing tutorial" video for his dog, Cherry.

"I wash my hands a minimum of 50 times a day," he explained. "Anything that I do, I wash my hands over and over and over again."

The coronavirus (COVID-19) has infected more than 174,800 and killed more than 6,680 according to recent media reports.

Though the outbreak originated in Wuhan, China, the coronavirus has spread to at least 140 other countries and territories. In the US, more than 3,800 Americans have contracted the virus and 70 have died. However, medical experts and epidemiologists predict the numbers will rise.

Symptoms of the coronavirus include fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty breathing, per the World Health Organization.

According to the Center of Disease Prevention (CDC), older adults and those who have underlying chronic medical conditions -- such as heart disease, diabetes and lung disease -- are at a higher risk of developing complications from the illness.

