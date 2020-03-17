Mom Charged with Murder After Falling Asleep on Top of Baby

A Louisiana mother has been charged with the death of her 9-month-old child after reportedly falling asleep on top of the infant on Thursday.

According to USA Today's News Star, Ouachita Parish Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the home of Heather Lucille Hall, 28, after they received a call about a baby not breathing, where they found Hall with an unidentified female witness attempting CPR on the child on the kitchen floor. The infant, however, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Hall's boyfriend told police that Hall's uncle had called him to wake up his niece so she could "go to the store" on Thursday, per police records. The boyfriend said when he went into Hall's bedroom, he found her asleep in the same bed as her three small children. Hall was on her back with her legs on top of the 9-month-old, who was lying face down and not breathing, said the boyfriend.

Per the arrest warrant, Hall was woken up and immediately grabbed her baby, ran to the kitchen and dropped the child on the floor, where the witness began CPR.

The witness said she was outside the house when the baby was first found unresponsive.

Hall said she couldn't remember whether her legs were on top of the infant or not. She confessed, however, to using meth on Tuesday and ecstasy on Wednesday, before going to bed with the children.

Hall tested positive for both drugs as well as amphetamines and marijuana following a field urine analysis that was conducted by Child Protective Service investigators.

Hall was booked into the Ouachita Correctional Center on a charge of second-degree murder.

