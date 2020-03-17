Penguins Released to Explore Abandoned Aquarium Closed Over Coronavirus

Silver linings are hard to find amid this coronavirus outbreak -- but they are there.

A waddle of penguins got to experience what life is like on the other side of the glass after their handlers allowed them to explore an aquarium devoid of visitors.

Staff at Shedd Aquarium in Chicago released the rockhoppers and videoed their "field trip" -- and the resulting footage is nothing short of adorable.

"Some of the penguins went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd," staff wrote. "Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor."

Indeed Wellington genuinely seemed fascinated in the exhibit, at one point even seeming to stop and read the information signs... although he probably fancied trying some South American food for a change.

Another vid showed Edward and Annie, a mating couple, on a date, wandering around the abandoned rotunda and checking out all the exhibits.

The super-cute clips have been viewed over 2.5million times

While coronavirus has rocked the human world, for animals it is business as usual, as the caregivers point out that the duo will soon be building their nests for nesting season, which the aquarium will broadcast live.

"While this may be a strange time for us, these days are relatively normal for the penguins and other animals at Shedd," they said. "Our caregivers are constantly providing new activities, experiences, food and more to allow the animals to express natural behaviors — even if that includes simply exploring."

According to the CDC, while animals can spread certain coronaviruses in rare cases, there is no evidence they can catch or transmit covid-19, although it admits knowledge is still limited.

Nevertheless, it advises limiting contact with animals, as they can carry germs that pose risk of other types of illnesses, which in turn can add extra strain to a healthcare system already under siege.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty