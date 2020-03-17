Look, we get that the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic is turning the world upside down, but have things really gotten so crazy that lobsters are moving into Calabasas?

"Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas!" Kim Kardashian tweeted Monday afternoon, sharing a video of the crustacean showing off its might by standing tall, claws wide and ready to flex on anyone who wants to step up.

It turns out the ocean denizen may be in California for a reason because it quickly scooped up its very own Twitter handle and began its journey toward becoming a social media influencer. All of this from a four-second clip.

In truth, no one knows who's behind the @CalabasasLobster Twitter account, but it's doing quite well for itself considering its page is barely more than 12 hours old. Already, as of this writing, CL (we're gonna call him CL for short) has amassed 1,900 followers after just four tweets.

"Wtf I think I just passed Kim K's house," it wrote in one tweet. In another, the lobster promises that if it got a thousand likes, it would "bite Kanye." As of this writing, it has more than tripled that number, so Kanye better watch out. The self-isolating Twitter hordes have spoken.

Honestly, this is the kind of wholesome distraction and entertainment we can use from time to time as the world continues to reel and buckle under the constraints of the pandemic.

But there are also detractors, including those quick to take away CL's lobster status, downgrading it (we assume this is a downgrade by their nasty tones) to a crawdad.

Whatever its exact species, CL is definitely enjoying that Kardashian bump. Like Pete Davidson after dating Ariana Grande, CL is quickly becoming an internet sensation thanks to a lot of idle time and a distinct reduction in the number of people on the sidewalks of America.

Is it unironic that the only non-Kardashian CL is following is Ms. Grande? The Twitter account is only following nine others, and eight of them are members of the Kardashian-Jenner immediate family ... plus, Kanye. Because, you know, Kanye!

Perhaps CL will begin a wave of unexpected animals giving human sidewalks a chance. As Americans self-quarantine, the animals (who are reportedly not capably of carrying or catching the disease) might just step out and see what all the fuss is about with these outside things we've created like sidewalks and playgrounds.

It is a statement to the power and influence of Kim Kardashian. Even as the entertainment world is putting itself on pause, she has the ability to make a lobster (or "crawdaddy") into an overnight internet sensation.

