Joseline Hernandez receives some devastating news while on "Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition".

In a TooFab exclusive preview of Thursday's episode, Joseline breaks down after finding out she's lost custody of her 3-year-old daughter, Bonnie, to her ex, Stevie J.

While sitting in her bedroom with her boyfriend, Ballistic, the "Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta" alum learns the shocking news.

"It's being told to me that I have to let my daughter go with her father because my baby daddy is trying to take custody so I feel like my life is just falling apart," Joseline says in a confessional.

"They gave him custody," she tells Ballistic, beginning to tear up. "I don't know what to do!"

The show's psychiatrist, Dr. Ish, who was watching the couple via a camera in another room, notices Joseline's distress and intervenes. As soon as Joseline opens the door to Dr. Ish, she bursts into tears.

Joseline and Dr. Ish go into another room. Though we can't see them, we can hear both Joseline's sobs and Dr. Ish's attempts to comfort her. "That's my baby!" Joseline says while crying. "I don't know what to do!"

"There is no judge on this planet who wants to take a kid away from a mom who is fit," Dr. Ish calmly tells her. "You are not an unfit mother."

"It's beyond a hard situation and makes you feel like you're not do you're job as mom, doesn't it?" he adds, before advising Joseline to call her daughter to "say goodbye for a little while," which just makes Joseline more emotional.

After Joseline asks why she has to turn her daughter in, Dr. Ish explains, "Because that's just the way it is for now."

"I was really afraid to lose my kid," Joseline says later in a confessional. "'Cause at the end of the day I gotta keep pushing. I gotta focus, get my shit together."

Watch it go down in the preview clip, above.

"Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition" airs Thursday at 9 p.m. ET on weTV.

