It didn't take long for the season premiere of "Teen Mom OG" to tackle Amber Portwood's drama with Andrew Glennon, following her attack on her baby daddy in 2019.

The reality star was arrested last July, after Glennon contacted cops claiming she hit him with a shoe while he was holding their child. There were reports she also wielded a machete during the incident, for which she was arrested and charged with domestic battery. She pled guilty and was sentenced to 2.5 years probation.

Tuesday's premiere began with Amber saying the fallout has been "one of the hardest times of my life," adding she was "proud of how I handled it." She also thanked ex Gary Shirley and his wife Kristina for their support as everything blew up around her.

"The number one regret that I have is that I did not walk out of that house that night," she told Gary. "Now I look back and I'm so ashamed, because all I keep thinking about is Amber, you should have walked out of the house. There are limits to somebody with mental health disorders. There's only so much somebody like me can handle and people like me will understand that."

Gary assured her she's "learned a lot" from her mistakes this time, before she admitted to feeling "a lot of guilt" for not being more aware of herself at the time.

The show then went back in time four months, to when she was first arrested, and showed Amber's costars reacting to the headlines.

"Did you see the news? What in the hell!" Maci Bookout exclaimed while on the phone with Catelynn Baltierra. As Catelynn then spoke with Tyler about the arrest, he said, "She don't need another one of these on her record." Catelynn added, "I worry about her, she's a friend of mine."

Speaking with Taylor, Maci brought up Amber's mental health issues, adding that she felt Portwood was "doing the very best she can with it." She also expressed sympathy for Andrew, saying she couldn't imagine "being on the other side of that." She added, "This is bad."

Cheyenne Floyd was shocked as well. Speaking with Cory Wharton, she said, "I know she doesn't have the baby, I know she's in jail and he's saying a bunch of crazy shit." Cory said it "sucks the kid is in-between them," saying their son James "needs his mom" in his life too.

"If I tried to take Ryder away from you, that's only hurting Ryder," he added, referring to their own adorable daughter together.

Later, Amber was seen having a conversation with her producer, David, who asked if "any part" of her still wanted to be with Andrew. "F--k no," she replied, "this guy is on a level of something I've never discovered in my life. Bro, you are literally taking me for every single thing I've worked for in my life, to the point of my son. I couldn't believe it at first."

She added that lawyers were advising her to stay quiet, saying the two are "at war."

After dropping Leah off at her first day of school -- which her daughter expressed some anxiety over -- Portwood got emotional as she opened up about Leah's own mental health struggles.

"I wanted to be there, of course, but I feel like Leah was really nervous. She's older now, she knows what's up," said Amber. "Instead of happiness, there was too much anxiety, too much nervousness mixed in with it. It's my daughter, I don't want her to have to go through anything like that."

Referring to how her own actions could affect Leah, Portwood added, "I just didn't want to ruin anything, I didn't want to embarrass her. It was hard not to cry when I look at her. I know in my mind, when I look at her face, I'm supposed to be strong, that's what a mom does."

While Andrew didn't appear in the premiere, he was seen in the preview for the rest of the season. Speaking to a producer he said he "never wanted a broken family." The sneak peek also teased an incident where Amber apparently fainted during production.

"Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesdays on MTV.