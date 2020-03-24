These "Teen Mom OG" stars stick together.

On Tuesday's new episode of the MTV reality series, Amber Portwood's costars Maci Bookout, Cheyenne Floyd and Catelynn Baltierra rush to her side following Amber's domestic violence arrest.

The reality star was arrested last July, after baby daddy Andrew Glennon contacted cops claiming she hit him with a shoe while he was holding their child. There were reports she also wielded a machete during the incident, for which she was arrested and charged with domestic battery. She pled guilty and was sentenced to 2.5 years probation.

"We're not sure what led up to Amber's arrest but we're sure she's stressed about not being able to see her son James," Catelynn says in this exclusive sneak peek. "So we're going to pick her up and spend some time with her before her court hearing tomorrow."

"There's so many sides to it and that's what I don't like with everything that's happened with Amber," adds Cheyenne. "I feel like in the media and social media, all we're seeing is one side."

As all three women talk about how they've been portrayed in "the media" as well, Catelynn says she'd rather hear news from "the person's mouth" than via headlines. "No matter what happened that night, Amber still deserves to have support, she deserves to have love and friends and a family to fall back on," adds Cheyenne.

Ahead of tonight's episode, TooFab also caught up with Maci, who opened up more about their trip to see Amber.

"It was, well, I don't want to say stressful. But, I guess intense is a better word," she said. "It was really good to see, to get together all four of us. And I know that we were able to kind of get Amber in a better place, you know, mentally because she had kind of just been isolating herself. So we were happy to be there for her and kind of get a little of the weight off of her shoulders and just be there. And give her a little bit of time to laugh and hang out with friends and not feel so concerned and worried and stressed like she had been."

While Amber has been keeping a low profile on social media recently, Maci added that they do "text back and forth every now and then ... just to check in on each other."

"I know this whole past few months, and really the past year or so, have been tough on her," she added. "So, it's one of those things where, you definitely don't want to keep talking about it and bringing it up. But, definitely we still check in with each other and see how each other's doing and how our families are doing and stuff like that."

"Teen Mom OG" airs Tuesdays on MTV.