A Florida politician has claimed he knows the cure for coronavirus -- but it's all just hot air.

Okeechobee County Commissioner Bryant Culpepper told a public meeting that blowing a hairdryer up your nose will protect you from COVID-19.

"It might sound kind of silly, but being in the medical field that I was as a paramedic, it started to make a lot of sense," he told his colleagues on Friday.

According to a program he watched on One American News Network, one of the "foremost doctors who has studied the coronavirus" explained that the nasal passages and the nasal membranes are the coolest part of the body, which is why the virus tends to go there until it then becomes healthy enough to go into the lungs.

"This sound really goofy, and it did to me too, but it works," he went on. "Once the temperature reaches 136 degrees Fahrenheit, the virus falls apart, it disintegrates."

"I said how would you get the temperature up to 136 degrees? The answer was you use a blow dryer. You hold a blow dryer up to your face and you inhale through your nose and it kills all the viruses in your nose."

It is at this point in the video the commissioners on either side of him simultaneously facepalm.

Culpepper concludes: "So that sounds like a really simplified way of doing things, but sometimes the cures for these diseases are very simple."

After a strained silence and an "......okay" from his colleagues, Tiffany Collins of the Okeechobee County Health Department had the unenviable task of actually coming up with a response.

"I... so I would just... I would just caution residents to, you know... if... There's lot's of misinformation out there," she finally settled on, handling it as delicately as possible. "We're hearing and learning a lot on social media, and there's just a lot of misinformation on how to cure this disease."

"I personally would just leave that to your medical provider. I've heard just so much sad information on how to cure this virus."

But Culpepper turns down the easy exit she just offered, and doubles down, insisting he wouldn't have even brought up something he read on social media; rather this was from OAN, which is "the new Fox News if you wanna know the truth."

"I agree with you, there's a lot of baloney out there on social media -- you've gotta be very careful," he advised.

According to the Lake Okeechobee News, hairdryers weren't Culpepper's only COVID-19 cure.

At a March 17 meeting, he revealed his son had discovered online that an ozone spray normally used to mask the smell of hunters from deer also repelled any type of virus by wearing it on your person.

The tongue-in-cheek headline read: "Okeechobee county commissioner suggests ways to combat COVID-19 virus", and quoted the WHO disproving the hairdryer "cure".

Nevertheless, Culpepper shared it on his own Facebook page, writing: "Great Article for those who DON'T HAVE Medical Insurance."

