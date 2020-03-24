Don't expect Wendy Williams to "quarantine and chill" anytime soon.

While enjoying some lamb chops and fried crab during the first episode of "Wendy @ Home" on Monday, the talk show host recalled a recent conversation she had with Dr. Oz where she asked a very important question: Is it safe to get it on amid the coronavirus pandemic?

Unfortunately, it looks like it's not.

"When I went to Dr. Oz, one of the things I talked to him about, I was like, 'Dr. Oz, what do single people, including me, do about sex?'" Wendy said. "Because as much as a wanted woman as I am, I'm not thinking about that."

"I don't want anybody over here," she continued. "I think condoms are something random. You know, what about the sweat and the shower?"

According to Wendy, Dr. Oz advised to abstain from sex for the time being.

"He ended up saying, 'You know what? Hold out. It'll be over soon.'"

Though Wendy appeared on "The Dr. Oz Show" last week, a few of her questions about the virus were scrapped as the network had cut to a press briefing with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, who the host called "great" and "handsome."

In addition to her concerns about sex, Wendy said she also asked Dr. Oz whether the coronavirus can last on clothing.

"I went [on the show] for two specific things," she recalled. "I was going to ask about single people and what do we do and then the clothing. Because I don't believe clothing is clean!"

"I asked him about, 'Do clothes carry the [coronavirus]?'" Wendy said. "I get in the elevator, I press with my elbow, I pull my sleeve down and press with the material...[Dr. Oz] said, 'Yes! The germs last for two hours.'"

She continued, 'Two hours, darling do you realize when you get out of the subway or your Uber or whatever you're doing outside, you come inside, you sit on your cloth couch with your clothing on -- you're transferring the stuff!"

Wendy then called out those who are defying the advice from medical experts and aren't practicing social distancing.

"People are partying, acting a fool," she explained while showing a photo of a crowded beach. "Y'all better have several seats and sit down, okay. That social distancing, that is so real. It's unbelievable."

"Like where I live here there is nothing going on, not a single thing," she continued. "Nobody's going outside, there's nothing going on inside except for people with special permission like exhibit A. Only for our project."

Despite pointing that out, it seems that Wendy might be experiencing a little cabin fever.

"I don't know how much longer I can stand doing this apartment thing, and it's only the first day!" she told the camera.

Watch it all go down in the clip, above.

